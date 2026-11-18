New Zealand captain Tom Latham highlights the unique threat posed by India's Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the Test series, emphasizing the need for careful preparation while also praising the strong performance of Kiwi pacer Matt Henry.

Tom Latham Views Jasprit Bumrah as Major Challenge for New Zealand

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham spoke on Kiwis facing Indian pace superstar Jasprit Bumrah, saying that his unique action is going to make facing him a huge challenge. Following India's series wins in the T20I and ODI legs of the series, the inaugural World Test Champions New Zealand and two-time WTC finalists India will be battling in a two-match Test series from Thursday, with the first Test at Wellington.

Speaking during the presser on facing Bumrah, Latham said, "Yeah, a world-class bowler. I think a lot of the guys have faced him, whether it be longer-form, whether it be shorter-form cricket, someone that has a unique action, that you do not necessarily face a lot of the time. So, we know he is going to be a huge challenge, especially on, you know, the surfaces that we have here. We tried our best to prepare, you know, for the likes of him, but was also prepared for all the other guys as well in terms of what they may present, you know, over the coming days and certainly the next Test match as well. So, preparation's been really good for everyone and hopefully we can hit the ground running tomorrow."

Against Kiwis in five Tests, Bumrah has a rather modest record, with nine wickets in five matches at an average of 45.44, with the best figures of 3/62. His strike rate is 92.8 against Kiwis, showing how the hosts are able to play him out, while the economy rate of 2.93 suggests that the Kiwis play safely against him instead of fully taking him on. Bumrah's strike rate and bowling average against NZ are his worst amongst all his Test opponents.

Latham also hailed Kiwi's pace spearhead, Matt Henry, who troubled India during the ODI series with a six-wicket haul at Bay Oval, removing stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and stand-in skipper Shreyas Iyer within the first over of the innings while Kiwis defended 334 runs. "He has been the spearhead of our attack, and I think just his ability to hit the top of the stumps consistently, whatever surface he is on, he tends to get some movement off the wicket, which is pretty unique, certainly in some of the surfaces that we do play, but he has been a real leader amongst the bowling attack certainly, as I said, over the last three to four years, and even the knowledge that he passes on to the other guys, in terms of how he likes to operate and what he likes to do has been great," he said.

"I am sure everyone's seen the numbers, you know, the numbers that he has been putting up, have been, world-class and up there with one of the best in the world. So he has obviously had a little bit of a journey with a few injuries over the last couple of months, but again, same with a lot of the guys, the preparation that he's done behind the scenes to get himself ready to be available for this series, but also, you know, the coming months has been great. So, yeah, certainly looking forward to seeing him with a red ball in hand," he signed off. In his first 14 Tests from 2015 to 2021, Henry took 37 wickets at an average of 46.27, with best figures of 4/46. His numbers over the next five years established him as one of the best bowlers in the world, with 115 wickets in 21 Tests at an average of 19.54, with eight five-wicket hauls and a ten-fer, with best figures of 7/23.