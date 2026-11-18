The Sports Ministry has constituted a 14-member committee to design a sustainable framework for India's sports leagues. The panel will focus on talent development, attracting private investment, and enhancing commercial viability across sports.

Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports Forms 14-Member Committee for Sports League Ecosystem

In alignment with the vision of Khelo Bharat Niti and Viksit Bharat @2047, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Department of Sports, on Wednesday announced the constitution of a 14-member Committee to formulate a comprehensive framework for developing a wider, professionally managed, and financially sustainable sports league ecosystem in India.

A robust league structure is envisaged to provide regular, high-quality competitive pathways for talent identification and athlete development, while simultaneously driving private investment and generating employment across sports management, broadcasting, technology, events, and allied services, as per a press release from the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry.

While several sports leagues in the country have achieved varying levels of success, many disciplines with strong sporting and social potential face commercial viability hurdles during their initial stages. Accordingly, the Committee will assess the present sports league ecosystem to identify the major issues and constraints affecting the establishment and sustainability of leagues, and will identify priority sports and categories, particularly Olympic sports, women's sports, youth sports, indigenous sports, and emerging sports, to recommend suitable operational models tailored to their sporting and commercial potential.

To bridge this gap, the Committee will examine mechanisms for structured Government facilitation alongside active participation from the private sector, sports organisations, State Governments, local bodies, and communities. This includes evaluating targeted interventions such as Viability Gap Funding (VGF), direct and indirect financial assistance, and concessional access to Government sports infrastructure.

The Committee has been mandated to assess existing ecosystem constraints, identify priority sports and tailored operational models, and recommend measures to attract corporate capital, franchise ownership, sponsorships, broadcasting and digital rights, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) financing. Additionally, the committee will propose strategies to integrate leagues with schools, colleges, universities, and local clubs to foster grassroots participation among youth and women, alongside establishing an institutional governance framework covering financial transparency, athlete welfare, integrity, and a phased implementation roadmap informed by global best practices.

The 14-member committee will consist of Kunal, Joint Secretary (Governance) (Convener); Vineel Krishna, Joint Secretary (Khelo India) (Member); Raghuram Iyer, CEO, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) (Member); B Srinivasan (Reliance Industries Limited) (Member); P.K.S.V. Sagar (GMR Sports) (Member); Hemang Amin, COO (IPL, BCCI) (Member); Sanjay Adesara, (Adani Sportsline) (Member); Divyanshu Singh (JSW Sports) (Member); Ishan Chatterjee, (JioHotstar) (Member); Rajesh Kaul (Sony Pictures) (Member); Anupam Swaroop (DD Sports) (Member); Parag Darade (Zee Entertainment) (Member); Abhijit Bhattacharya (BVL) (Member); and Adv. Nandan Kamath (Member).

Empowered to consult National Sports Federations, existing league officials, investors, and sports technology firms, the Committee will conduct its deliberations in physical, online, or hybrid modes and submit its final recommendations to the Ministry within eight weeks.