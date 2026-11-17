India Test captain Shubman Gill emphasizes the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand as crucial for securing a spot in the World Test Championship final, leading to strategic player rotations to prioritize the red-ball format.

India Targets WTC Final Qualification via New Zealand Test Series Win

Wellington [New Zealand], November 17 (ANI): India Test captain Shubman Gill stressed the importance of the two-Test series against New Zealand, stating that victories in both matches would significantly boost India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final. He also explained that several players were rested from the ODI squad to ensure adequate preparation, adding that the Test series had always been India's top priority among the three formats.

Ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah was rested from the white-ball setup and will return to action in the New Zealand Test series starting from November 19 in Wellington, while Shubman Gill and KL Rahul were also released from the ODI squad ahead of the final two matches to focus on their red-ball preparations. Gill was speaking to the reporter on the eve of India's first Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

"I believe that if we win these two Test matches, we will have a very good chance of reaching the World Test Championship final. That was our focus even before arriving here. I knew these two matches would be crucial to our chances of qualifying for next year's final, which is why we pulled most of our players out of the ODI squad to ensure they had the best possible preparation and give ourselves the best chance of winning both games," Gill said. "In terms of priorities, if you had asked me a month ago which of the three series I would most want to win, it would definitely have been the Test series," he added.

India will be aiming to complete a clean sweep of series victories in New Zealand after already securing the T20I and ODI titles. Gill missed the final two ODIs in Mount Maunganui after being released from the squad last week to focus on preparations for the upcoming Test series.

India’s Test squad

Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Gurnoor Brar. (ANI)