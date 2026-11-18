The AIFF has lodged a formal complaint with the AFC alleging a Palestinian player made racist gestures toward Indian captain Dallalmuon Gangte during India's 4-1 victory in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur.

AIFF Lodges Complaint Over Racist Gesture in AFC U17 Qualifier

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), alleging a Palestinian player made racist gestures towards their skipper Dallalmuon Gangte during their AFC Asian Cup Qualifier clash against Kuala Lumpur. The Indian U17 men's team trounced Palestine 4-1, overcoming heavy rain and underfoot conditions to remain perfect in Group E of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Malaysia on Tuesday.

The match was marked by heated confrontations between players from both sides including Palestine's Mohammed Jamhour kicking Raj Singh Wahengbam as he was brought down to the turf during a challenge. In a statement, AIFF announced, "The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formally lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regarding an alleged racist gesture made by a Palestine player towards india U-17 men's team captain Dallalmuon Gangte during the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match between India and Palestine on November 17, 2026, at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium."

In their complaint, AIFF asked Asia's football governing body to "review the incident, examine the match footage and take appropriate action under applicable regulations". "AIFF considers any form of racism or discriminatory behaviour extremely serious. Such conduct is contrary to the fundamental values of football, which are built on respect, equality, fair play and sportsmanship. There is no place for racism or discrimination in the game, and such behaviour must not be accepted or tolerated," concluded the statement.