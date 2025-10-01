After BCCI’s strong protest, Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly handed the silverware to the Emirates Cricket Board in Dubai before leaving for Lahore. India now awaits a protocol handover as the controversy rumbles on.

The drama surrounding the Asia Cup 2025 trophy has taken yet another turn. What began as a post-match controversy has now spilled into boardrooms and council meetings, with the BCCI lodging strong objections against the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi. But in the latest development, the silverware is reportedly no longer with Naqvi. As per an NDTV report quoting sources, Naqvi handed the Asia Cup trophy and medals to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) in Dubai before leaving for Lahore.

The symbolic cup, withheld from India on September 28 after their refusal to receive it directly from Naqvi, is now understood to be in the safe custody of the UAE board. This shift eases immediate concerns that Naqvi might hold the silverware indefinitely. Yet, the standoff over when and how India will be given the trophy continues. The most likely scenario is either shipment to the BCCI headquarters or collection by an Indian representative in Dubai, as per the report.

BCCI Raised Strong Objection

Following chaotic post-final scenes on September 28, where India refused to accept the trophy directly from Naqvi, the ACC chief carried the medals and cup with him. The BCCI on Tuesday raised "strong objection" in the Asian Cricket Council's AGM over India not being presented the winner's trophy of the Asia Cup.

“India raised strong objection in the ACC meeting today on not handing over of the trophy and the drama by ACC chairman (Naqvi) during the post-match award event,” an ACC source was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

The source had then added that Naqvi "still hasn't agreed to give the trophy."

Representing India at the ACC’s annual general meeting were vice president Rajeev Shukla and former treasurer Ashish Shelar. Both insisted that the trophy must be returned to India as rightful winners.

“Shukla and Shelar categorically said that the trophy should be handed over to the winning team. It is an ACC trophy and doesn't belong to an individual. Naqvi did not say no to it, he was passing the buck," the source had added.

Naqvi, however, tried to downplay the issue, suggesting it not be discussed at the AGM. The single-point agenda of electing a vice chairman was also deferred amid the tension.

Congratulation Forced, Not Voluntary

What irked Indian representatives further was Naqvi’s silence on India’s Asia Cup triumph. In his opening remarks, he congratulated Nepal for their win over West Indies and Mongolia for joining the ACC, but skipped India’s title run.

“When the meeting started, chairperson (Naqvi), in his brief opening remark, congratulated Nepal for winning against the West Indies and Mongolia for becoming an ACC member and concluded. That was when Shelar raised the point that 'why are you not congratulating India for the Asia Cup title?' He forced Naqvi to congratulate and the PCB chief agreed and duly congratulated," the source recounted.

"Shukla and Shelar argued that the ACC should keep trophy in the office and BCCI would get it collected. They said 'we want the trophy as legitimate winners.' Naqvi was passing the buck not saying no at the same time," the source explained.

The BCCI had also signalled that the matter will be escalated to the ICC in November if no resolution is reached.

Behind the Tensions

The trophy drama comes at a time of heightened hostility between India and Pakistan. India had maintained a ‘no handshake policy’ with Pakistani players throughout the Asia Cup, while back home the nation was reeling from the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists. In response, New Delhi launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ to dismantle cross-border terror camps, further straining ties.