After India’s Asia Cup 2025 win, ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi apologised to BCCI over the trophy row. India refused it due to his past remarks. Despite the apology, he withheld the trophy, demanding captain Suryakumar Yadav collect it, which BCCI rejected.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief, Mohsin Naqvi, has reportedly apologised to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the chaotic scenes following Team India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph after defeating arch-rivals in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Minister, has been at the centre of the storm after he took the Asia Cup trophy with him following the Men in Blue's refusal to accept it from him due to his controversial social media posts, targeting the team and the Indian Defence Forces. Before the final, Team India decided not to accept the silverware from Naqvi and stood firm on their stance, prompting the PCB chairman to carry the trophy away himself.

In the ACC meeting in Dubai on Tuesday, Mohsin Naqvi refused to congratulate Team India for their Asia Cup triumph, and the BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla demanded the return of the silverware, stating the ACC chief cannot keep the trophy as his ‘personal property'.

Naqvi apologised, but no trophy

As per the report by India Today, Mohsin Naqvi has apologised to the BCCI, while acknowledging that the situation had spiralled out of control after the Asia Cup 2025 final, which Team India won by five wickets to clinch the ninth triumph of the tournament. After learning that the Men in Blue would not accept the silverware, the ACC chief ordered the officials to remove the trophy and medals from the ground.

Therefore, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India boycotted the trophy presentation ceremony after Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube collected their respective awards. The drama caught the attention of the cricketing world as unprecedented scenes of champions celebrating without a trophy sparked widespread outrage.

In the ACC meeting, Mohsin Naqvi refused to congratulate Team India for the win, but apologised to the BCCI for unnecessarily escalating the situation that should have been avoided.

Scroll to load tweet…

Though the PCB chairman and ACC chief issued an apology to the BCCI, Mohsin Naqvi has remained firm on his stance of not giving the trophy to Team India, as he wanted skipper Suryakumar Yadav to visit the ACC headquarters in Dubai and personally take the trophy. The BCCI rejected his demand, reportedly stating that the silverware should have been handed over to the champions right after the final.

What next for Mohsin Naqvi?

Mohsin Naqvi's refusal to give the trophy to the champions, Team India, has put him in hot water as it has drawn widespread criticism over his role as an ACC chief. Since PCB chairman refused to hand over the trophy to Team India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly decided to push for his removal as ACC head for breaching the protocols.

As per the report by News18, the BCCI will push for the impeachment of Mohsin from his role as ACC chief, citing the violations of sporting protocols and questioning his conduct of impartiality following the Asia Cup 2025 final. The BCCI will call for Naqvi's removal as he violated the core responsibilities as an ACC chief

Mohsin Naqvi's triple role as PCB chairman, ACC chief, and Pakistan Interior Minister came under heavy scrutiny as his handling of the Asia Cup 2025 final sparked concerns over conflicts of interest. This highlighted India's concerns over the need for clear governance and impartial administration in international cricket. Naqvi's role in the Pakistan government is seen as a source of concern, as it could compromise impartiality in cricket administration and raise questions about governance in international tournaments.

It remains to be seen whether the ACC or ICC will take any decisive action against Mohsin Naqvi after he took away the Asia Cup trophy and medals following India's triumph in the final.