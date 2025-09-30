After India’s 9th Asia Cup win, the trophy presentation turned controversial. Suryakumar Yadav revealed the team refused to accept the trophy from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, saying the decision was theirs and officials “ran away with the trophy.”

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav revealed the behind-the-scenes drama around the Asia Cup 2025 trophy fiasco following the Men in Blue’s victory over Pakistan in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. Team India successfully defended their Asia Cup triumph, winning record-extending ninth title with a thrilling five-wicket win over arch–rivals in the high-stakes final.

However, Team India’s victory was slightly overshadowed by the chaotic trophy presentation, as players waited for almost two hours without silverware or a medal, sparking confusion and widespread speculation. The Men in Blue were firm on their stance of not accepting the trophy and medal from PCB chairman and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi due to his controversial posts and his loggerheads with BCCI.

After Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube collected their awards, India boycotted the trophy ceremony, and the Men in Blue could not get their hands on the silverware as it was taken inside, reportedly on the order of ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, who was seen leaving the dias with other officials.

Suryakumar on Chaotic Scenes at Trophy Presentation

Several videos went viral on social media, wherein Mohsin Naqvi was standing on the stage while Indian players were lying on the ground, scrolling through their mobile phones and talking to each other. Suryakumar Yadav revealed the chaotic scenes that took place during the ceremony.

Speaking to The Indian Express, India T20I skipper clarified that his team did not make any wait for the presentation ceremony, adding that he suddenly saw someone taking away the trophy.

“We didn’t close the door and sit inside the dressing room. We didn’t make anyone wait for the presentation ceremony.” Suryakumar said.

“Trophy leke bhaag gaye woh (They ran away with the trophy). That’s what I saw. I don’t know, some people were making a video of us, but we were standing. We didn’t go inside,” he added.

Since India refused to accept the trophy and medals from PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also ACC chairman and Pakistan Minister, he silverware was eventually taken inside by officials, leaving the Men in Blue to celebrate the ninth Asia Cup triumph without a trophy. It was reported that Emirates Cricket Board vice-president Khalid Al Zarooni was supposed to hand over the trophy to Suryakumar Yadav, but it did not happen.

‘We Took That Decision On Our Own’

It was speculated that the BCCI and the Indian Government directed Team India players not to accept the trophy from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi. However, Suryakumar Yadav clarified that the team took that decision on our own, adding that the crowd was booing before the trophy was taken away.

“First of all, let me make it clear, no one from the Government or the BCCI told us anything throughout the tournament that if someone gives a trophy, we won’t take it. We took that decision on our own on the ground,” Suryakumar said.

“They (ACC officials) were standing there on the stage, and we were standing below. I saw them talking on stage, and I don’t know the details of their chat. Some in the crowd started booing. And then we saw someone who was their representative taking the trophy and running away,” he added.

Team India’s unbeaten Asia Cup 2025 campaign culminated in defending their crown, which they won in the 50-over format in 2023, by showcasing consistency, resilience, and dominance throughout the tournament, solidifying their stature as the most successful team in Asia Cup history.