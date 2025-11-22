India staged a brilliant comeback in the final session of the second Test, restricting South Africa to 247/6 at stumps on Day 1. After being 156/2 at lunch, the Proteas lost four wickets in the final session against a disciplined Indian attack.

India staged a strong comeback in the final session of the second Test in Guwahati on Saturday, restricting South Africa to 247/6 at stumps on Day 1.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Proteas, who were comfortably placed at 156/2 at Lunch and appeared set for a commanding total, were jolted by a disciplined Indian bowling effort in the final session. South Africa managed 91 runs in the final session while losing four wickets, allowing India to claw their way back into the contest.

Kumble Praises Disciplined Bowling Effort

Assessing India's performance, former India spinner Anil Kumble praised the bowlers for maintaining pressure throughout the day. "I'm pleased that the Indian bowlers applied consistent pressure after lunch, resulting in an early wicket which made taking six wickets in the session a realistic goal. On a challenging pitch like this, it hasn't been easy to score runs, and India did not offer any loose deliveries. This disciplined bowling gave India a genuine chance to claim those wickets. Overall, India should be fairly satisfied with their performance today. While 247 runs for six wickets is a decent score for South Africa on day one, India can feel positive about the job they've done so far," JioStar expert Kumble said on JioStar.

Kuldeep Shines in Final Session Breakthrough

On the red-soil surface, Kuldeep Yadav emerged as India's most successful bowler, finishing the day with 3/48. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a wicket each. India's breakthrough in the final session began with the dismissal of captain Temba Bavuma, who was looking solid before Jadeja removed him for 41. Soon after, Tristan Stubbs, who had played a composed knock of 49, fell to Kuldeep Yadav as India tightened their grip. (ANI)