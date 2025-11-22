Travis Head's sensational 69-ball century, the second-fastest in Ashes history, propelled Australia to a dominant 8-wicket victory over England. The first Test in Perth ended in just two days, with Head calling the experience 'unbelievable'.

Australia's opening batter Travis Head described the past two days of the first Ashes Test as "unbelievable" with emotions running high and praised England's resilience, but emphasised the importance of seizing the opportunity.

Head smashed the second-fastest century in Ashes history, reaching 100 in just 69 balls on Day 2 of the first Test against England in Perth on Saturday. With his hundred and ten-wicket haul from Australia's speedster Mitchell Starc, the Aussies registered a thumping victory of eight wickets against England in the opening Ashes Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday.

Head, during his innings against England, completed 4,000 runs in the longest format. He has slammed 4107 runs in 61 Test matches at an average of 42.34 average striking at 68.74, including 10 hundreds and 20 fifties under his belt. This was also the joint fastest hundred by an opening batter in all Tests and the fastest in fourth innings chase.

'It's been unbelievable'

"What a couple of days. It's been unbelievable. The emotions are pretty high. They (England) were outstanding out there yesterday and started to drag it back, so we knew we couldn't afford to let the game slip. To be able to contribute the way I did, it feels pretty special. Not even close (has he processed what happened). Not yet. It's all happened so quickly. Maybe it'll sink in tonight, or maybe in a few days," Travis Head said after the match.

On promotion to opening slot

Head batted at number five in the second innings. However, he was promoted up the order in the fourth innings. On his promotion to the opening slot, Head said it was a team discussion involving the coach, captain, and senior players, adding that the plan was to counter England's short-ball tactics, which they had faced in 2023.

"(When did they decide he will open?) About two years ago! (laughs) Nah, honestly, I was happy to do it. It doesn't bother me too much. We'd spoken about it - we know what England's short-ball plans look like, we saw plenty of it in 2023. The coaching staff and Patty (Cummins) had a few ideas, and this was one of them. Nice that it worked out today. (whose decision was it to make him open?) A bit of everyone - coach, captain, a few senior players. A couple of options were thrown around the room. I was keen, and there was support for it. Could've easily been Marnus facing the first over too. But the thinking was right get out there, trust the plans, and see what happens. And today it paid off. Yeah, for sure (this knock is right up there). It's always nice to start a series well. I did it in Brisbane a few years ago too, and this one feels just as good. Yesterday wasn't a great day for us, today was a bit rocky at times... so to come away with a win like this, inside two days, is massive. I almost feel sorry for the 60,000 people who bought tickets for tomorrow," Head added.

Head's record-breaking performance

The opening batter has smashed 1,054 runs in 14 Tests, at an average of 42.16, with three centuries and five fifties in 26 innings at a strike rate of over 73. Head also became the first opener to hit four (or more) sixes in an innings in Ashes Tests.

It was a thoroughly dominant display by the hosts, who won the game in just two days and took a 1-0 lead. This is the first Ashes Test ending inside two days in the last 100 years. (ANI)