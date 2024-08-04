Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Mai kabhi ladai nahi karta': Virat Kohli's remark days after Gambhir takes over as India coach (watch)

    In a candid chat during an interview, the clip of which has gone viral on social media, India batsman Virat Kohli is heard telling the interviewer "mai kabhi ladai nahi karta kisi se(I never fight with anyone)". 

    Virat Kohli is always known to be a competitive cricketer who takes the fight to the opponents. The 35-year-old's Australian-like attitude has undoubtedly been one of the reason's for his stunning batting records, scoring more than 26 thousand international runs so far. Recently, Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the head coach of Indian men's cricket team and the two Delhi boys' fights in the past IPL's have been the talk of the town, more than his brawls with the Aussies.

    In a candid chat during an interview, the clip of which is going viral on social media, Kohli is heard telling the interviewer "mai kabhi ladai nahi karta kisi se (I never fight with anyone), physical to chance nahi. koi mujhe maar ke nikal jayega (never physically, somebody can hit me an leave)". 

    The former India captain's comments were contrary to his aggressive body language on the field and when asked about it, the 2011 ODI World Cup winner smiled and said: "Muh se kuchh bhi bulva lo, but mai physical ladai nahi karta (I can say things verbally but never get involved in a physical fight)" Kohli added "Even that (aggression) I do on the ground because i know it won't lead to a fight as the umpires would intervene."

    The first major altercation between Kohli and Gambhir happened in 2013 during an IPL match. Kohli, who was leading Royal Challengers Bangalore at the time, got into an heated argument with the then Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gambhir after a fielding incident. The two Delhi boys had a heated exchange of words and even pushed each other before being separated by their teammates.   

    Currently Kohli and Gambhir are in Sri Lanka for a three match ODI series. The first match was a thrilling low-scoring encounter which ended in a draw. The second ODI at R. Premadasa stadium on Sunday is a crucial one in the context of the series. Kohli, who scored 24 runs in the first 50-over match, will be hoping to come up with a big show and help India take a 1-0 lead. 

     

