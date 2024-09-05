How much does Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain earn? Know entrepreneur's net worth

Actress Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain is an emerging reality show personality on Indian television.

The couple married in a grand ceremony in 2021 to reflect their unconditional love for one another. The couple has been part of the most popular reality TV show in India, Bigg Boss 17, in 2023, and they are currently seen together taking part in another reality show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.

Vikas Jain, alias Vicky Jain, was born on August 1, 1986, as the son of Vinod Kumar Jain and Ranjana Jain. He is a highly successful coal-mining entrepreneur. He earned an Economics degree from Savitribhai Phule University and an MBA from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS). Since then, he has used his expertise to help build his family's business.

He became the Managing director of, Mahavir Coal Washeries Private Limited as soon as he entered the family business and is now the owner of Mahavir Industries. His overall business is spread in the sector of coal, diamond, powerplant and real estate in Bilaspur. Vicky is also the co-owner of the Mumbai Tigers, a Box Cricket League (BCL) team. The overall net worth of Vicky Jain is above 100 crores.

Aside from being a successful heir to his family business, Vicky Jain had a strong interest in the entertainment sector, which prompted him to participate in reality television shows with his life partner, Ankita Lokhande. He also entered the music video industry, releasing his debut song as an actor, 'Laa Pila de sharab', on T-series' YouTube page. Vicky Jain, as seen on Bigg Boss and Laughter Chefs, is a cheerful man following all of his aspirations and desires.

