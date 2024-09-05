Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pole Vault superstar Armand Duplantis beats hurdler Karsten Warholm in 100m race

    Duplantis crossed the finish line in 10.37 seconds, while Warholm completed the race in 10.47s. The idea of the race came after some friendly banter between the two world record holders in training last year, and the sprint captured the imagination of athletics fans world wide. 

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 4:14 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

    Pole Vault star Armand Duplantis defeated 400 m hurdler Karsten Warholm in a 100m exhibition race in Zurich on Wednesday. Swedish athlete Duplantis crossed the finish line in 10.37 seconds, while the Norwegian clocked 10.47s. The idea of the race came after some friendly banter between the two world record holders in training last year, and the sprint captured the imagination of athletics fans world wide. 

    "I am pretty fired up. How could I not be? I mean, come on, stop playing. Stop playing with me," a delighted Duplantis said afterward. 

    Duplantis made a brilliant start to take an early lead and maintained it till the finish line. "You Know, I got to give it to Mondo. he beat me today, fair and square, so it was a great race," Warholh said. "And he was out of the blocks fast. He was out really sharp."

    Duplatis is undoubtedly on of the most decorated athletes of the current generation. The 24-year-old has already broken the Pole Vault world record ten times, while winning the Olympics and World Championships two times each. The Swedish superstar his Olympics gold in Paris with a world record leap of 6.25m on August 5. Less than three weeks later, he broke his own WR with an effort of 6.26m at the Diamond League in Poland. 

    Warholm, on the other hand, won the gold medal at 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a world record timing 45.94 seconds in the 400m hurdles. The Norwegian failed to defend tile in Paris last month, as he had to settle for a silver with a timing of 47.06. USA's Rai Benjamin won the gold, having completed the race in 46.46s at Stade de France.  

