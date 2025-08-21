Keshav Maharaj’s five-wicket haul against Australia powered South Africa to victory and returned him to the top of the ICC Men’s ODI Bowlers Rankings. His comeback after injury underlined his resilience, dedication, and world-class bowling skill.

Keshav Maharaj made a dream return to ODIs, dismantling Australia with a five-wicket haul in his first 50-over fixture since the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. With this performance, Maharaj reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Men's ODI Bowlers Rankings, displacing Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana, according to the ICC website.

"It's a special feeling, I think, to be ranked as the No.1 bowler in the world. You think about the years and years of hard work, and see it come together to be able to earn the title," Maharaj said, as quoted by ICC.

'It's nice to get back on the park'

The left-arm spinner had previously topped the ODI bowling rankings during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

"To get it [the no.1 spot] back is even more special. I haven't played ODI cricket in a while, so it's nice to get back on the park, and obviously help the team to get back to winning ways," Maharaj said.

Maharaj's promotion came on the back of a career-best five-wicket haul against Australia in the first ODI in Cairns, in what was also his international comeback after a groin strain kept him out of cricket over the last few weeks.

"Really thoroughly enjoyed it," Maharaj spoke about his performance. "First game back after a long time, and to be able to put in a performance like that just keeps me grounded, keeps me hungry, and keeps me wanting more," he added.

Maharaj lauds Dewald Brevis' talent

Other than Maharaj, the other Proteas cricketer in the news of late is the young Dewald Brevis, who was at his blazing best in the T20I series against Australia.

The youngster was the leading run-getter in the T20I leg of the series, smashing 180 runs from three outings, at a strike-rate of 204.54, including a match-winning 125* from 56 balls in the second game.

Maharaj had high words of praise for the young talent, heralding his six-hitting as a rare gift.

"I think he's [Brevis] a super special talent. He's transitioned from his last T20I game two years back, and it's great to see how he's come leaps and bounds. I know the hard work he's put in behind the scenes, and to come to fruition is super special. He's a great kid, a funny kid, and has the ability to clear the boundary at will, not many others are able to do so," Maharaj said.

Maharaj wished the youngster luck and hoped that he had many more games to play.

"He's got a long journey ahead of him in international cricket, and for long may his good form continue," he concluded.

South Africa leads the ODI series 1-0, with the second ODI to be played at Mackay on Friday.