South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj became emotional as the Proteas ended their long wait for an ICC title with a historic World Test Championship (WTC) triumph at Lord’s on Saturday, June 14.

South Africa clinched their maiden WTC title with a thrilling five-wicket win over the defending champions, Australia. With a target of 282, the first-time finalists chased it down in 83.5 overs. Aiden Markram (136) and skipper Temba Bavuma (66) laid the foundation for South Africa’s chase with their crucial 147-run partnership for the third wicket, reviving the team’s batting from 70/2 to 217/3, before vital contributions from David Bedingham (20*) and Kyle Verreynne (4*) saw the Proteas cross the finish line.

Needing just one run to win before the Lunch break on Day 4, Kyle Verreynne finished off the match by hitting a winning run and sealed their historic victory for South Africa in the World Test Championship Final. With this WTC triumph, South Africa clinched their first ICC title since 1998, when they won the Champions Trophy (formerly ICC knockout) by defeating West Indies in the final.

Keshav Maharaj breaks down in tears

As South Africa clinched their first ICC title since 1998, Keshav Maharaj was visibly emotional, breaking into tears on the field while he was giving an interview to former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith, who was part of the commentary panel for the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s.

In a video that went viral on social media, Smith can be seen embracing a tearful Maharaj while taking his interview, as the latter was reflecting on South Africa’s historic World Test Championship triumph and how important it was for the Proteas and entire the entire nation, who had waited decades for such a moment of glory.

“Very special. It’s just a privilege and honour to be able to lift the cup and win the title for everyone out here and everyone back home. It’s very special for us, for the last five days and for the entire season.” Maharaj said.

“Thank you to everyone who is here, back home, and to everyone who’s supported us. Here we are today to lift the trophy that’s eluded us for years. Continue to support us, this is the stepping stone for great things to come,” he added.

Keshav Maharaj played a pivotal role in South Africa’s journey in the historic World Test Championship triumph. The right-arm spinner picked 41 wickets, including 2 fifers and as many four-wicket hauls, at an average of 20.95 and an economy rate of 2.79 in nine matches of the recently concluded WTC Cycle.

In the final, Maharaj picked only his wicket, dismissing Alex Carey to help South Africa bundle out Australia for 212 in the first innings.

After 27 years, South Africa tasted ICC glory

After 27 long years, South Africa tasted glory at an ICC tournament, finally shedding the tag of ‘chokers’ as they lifted the World Test Championship mace in an emotional and unforgettable triumph at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

South Africa came closer to clinching an ICC title, including the 1999 and 2023 World Cup semifinal heartbreak, and the T20 World Cup 2024 final, but it wasn’t until this momentous WTC Final win at Lord’s that they finally rewrote history.

South Africa qualified for the final after finishing the ongoing WTC cycle as table toppers with 8 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw, achieving a win percentage of 69.44 in 12 matches.