Dewald Brevis scored a record 125 off 56 balls vs Australia in the 2nd T20I, breaking Faf du Plessis’s highest score. His 12 fours and 8 sixes helped South Africa post 218/7, reviving their chances after a shaky start in the three-match series.

Young South African batter Dewald Brevis was in absolute carnage mode in the second T20I of the three-match series against Australia at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Tuesday, August 12.

After being put to bat first by Australia captain Mitchell Marsh, South Africa posted a massive total of 218/7 despite being in a reeling position of 57/3. The Proteas' batting was revived through a crucial 126-run partnership between Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs for the fourth wicket to put Australia bowlers under immense pressure and set up a commanding position in the match.

Dewald Brevis caught the attention of the spectators and fans alike as he unleashed a brutal assault on the Australian bowling attack led by Josh Hazlewood, as he played a blistering, unbeaten knock of 125 off 56 balls, lacing 12 fours and 8 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 223.21. Brevis notched up his maiden T20I century in just 41 balls, making him the second fastest South African batter to do so.

Dewald Brevis breaks Faf du Plessis’s record

The promising and talented South African batter made his way into the history books of records with his blistering performance that left cricket fans and experts stunned. With a phenomenal 125-run knock against Australia in the 2nd T20I, Brevis shattered former captain Faf du Plessis’ record for the highest individual score by a South African batter in the history of the shortest format of the game.

Faf du Plessis’ previous record was an unbeaten 119 off 56 balls against West Indies at Johannesburg in January 2015. Brevis’s explosive innings not only surpassed this milestone but also established him as one of the most exciting talents in international cricket.

Before his explosive performance against Australia at Darwin, Brevis did not have an impressive record in the first eight innings of his T20I career, and his highest individual score was 41. With his impressive 125-run knock, which helped South Africa post a formidable total on the board, Dewald Brevis has now firmly announced himself on the international stage, showcasing that he can deliver a match-winning performance under pressure.

Moreover, Dewald Brevis is the youngest South African batter to score a century in T20Is, further solidifying his status as one of the future stars in international cricket.

South Africa hope to keep the series alive

Meanwhile, South Africa lost the opening match of the T20I series against Australia at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. With a target of 179, the Proteas fell short of it as they were restricted to 161/9, thanks to some disciplined bowling by the Australian attack.

South Africa entered the second T20I trailing 0-1 in the three-match T20I series against Australia. Now, with Brevis’s sensational innings in the second T20I, which resulted in posting a formidable total of 218/7 after being in a shambolic position of 57/3, South Africa aim to level the series and push for a decider at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on August 16, Saturday.

The last time South Africa toured Australia for the one-off T20I in 2018, the Proteas won by 21 runs in Carrara.