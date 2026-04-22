Star RCB batter Virat Kohli looked in sublime form during a nets session ahead of the GT clash. The 'King' is just 92 runs away from becoming the first batter to reach 9,000 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli looked in sublime touch during the nets session ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday in Bengaluru. Classic looking drives, slog sweeps, lofted hits, all of these came out in their full glory as Virat's willow middled every ball really well, producing a sweet 'thud' sound that would serve as music to the ears of his fans and the 'King Kohli' himself, who is aiming to take on the bowlers from ball one this season, with the pressure of lifting the trophy finally off his shoulders.

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Video Quality: 4K 🎬 Batting Quality: 18K 👑 This is Emmvee presents RCB Shorts.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2026 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/lYU7tRMhZg — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 22, 2026

Nearing the 9,000-Run Mark

Ahead of the match, Virat is just 92 runs away from becoming the first batter to reach 9,000 IPL runs. In 273 matches and 265 innings, he has made 8,908 runs at an average of 39.76, with a strike rate of 133.83, including eight centuries and 65 fifties.

Season Performance and Orange Cap Chase

In six innings this season, Virat has scored 247 runs at an average of 49.40 and a strike rate of 157.32, with two fifties and is the fourth-highest run-getter so far, with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) hitter Abhishek Sharma (323 runs) holding the Orange Cap for most runs.

Virat will have to produce a magical knock against GT to take back the prestigious cap from the Indian youngster.

Strong Record Against Gujarat Titans

Virat has a fine record against GT, having made 351 runs in six innings at an average of 87.75 and a strike rate of 143.26, including a century, three fifties and a best score of 101*. (ANI)