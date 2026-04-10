Sara Tendulkar arrived in Lucknow for the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. When a fan asked who she would support, her shy, smiling reaction went viral, fueling online debate due to her brother Arjun playing for LSG and dating rumors with GT captain Shubman Gill.

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara, arrived in Lucknow ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants’ IPL 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, April 12.

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The clash between Lucknow and Gujarat will be the penultimate match of the first phase of IPL 2026, and both sides will lock horns for the first time in the ongoing season of the tournament. Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill will lead their respective sides in what promises to be a high-voltage contest in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, Sara Tendulkar was spotted at the Lucknow airport, where fans gathered to catch a glimpse of her while she stepped out, leading to a brief but viral moment as paparazzi and supporters surrounded her to click pictures and videos.

Also Read: Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandok Love Story: Know How Sister Sara Tendulkar Played Cupid

Who Will Sara Support? LSG or GT?

As Sara Tendulkar makes her way towards the exit gate of the Lucknow Airport, a fan cheekily asks her whether she will support Lucknow Super Giants or Gujarat Titans in the much-anticipated clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

What caught the attention was not the question by a fan but her shy and smiling reaction as she briefly paused, blushed, and avoided giving any direct answer before quietly walking away. The moment was instantly captured by the cameras around her at the Lucknow Airport, and the video later went viral on social media.

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The reason behind the fan’s question to Sara Tendulkar is that her brother and Goa cricketer, Arjun Tendulkar, plays for Lucknow Super Giants after being traded by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

While Shubman Gill leads the Gujarat Titans, the spotlight around the encounter also drifted to a long-standing social media chatter linking him with Sara Tendulkar in dating rumours, although neither has ever confirmed any such relationship, and both have consistently stayed silent on the speculation.

Sara’s Silent Reaction over Fan Question Gets Internet Talking

The viral video of Sara Tendulkar’s quiet blush and smile without a response has sparked widespread chatter online, with fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), questioning her for not openly supporting her brother and instead choosing to stay silent amid the viral airport moment ahead of the LSG vs GT clash in Lucknow.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted in mixed fashion, with many some questioned her presence and timing at the LSG vs GT clash, some accused her of clout-chasing and linking it with ongoing chatter of dating rumours between her and Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill.

While others defended her, saying she was unfairly targeted by intrusive paparazzi questions and that her silence and smile were being over-analysed online.

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Lucknow Super Giants are currently at the fifth spot on the points table, with two wins and a defeat, accumulating 4 points and have a net run rate (NRR) of -0.359 in three matches. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are at the seventh position with a win and two losses, earning two points and have a net run rate of -0.270 in three matches.

The upcoming clash between LSG and GT is expected to be a crucial mid-table battle, with both teams aiming to climb the points table early in the season and build momentum in the highly competitive IPL 2026 campaign.

Also Read: IPL 2026: LSG’s Arjun Tendulkar Reveals How He Stays Cool Under Pressure (WATCH)