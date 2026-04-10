Lucknow Super Giants' wicketkeeper-batter Mukul Choudhary became an overnight sensation after a thrilling match-winning knock of 54* against KKR. His explosive potential had been previously identified by Arjun Tendulkar during practice sessions, with head coach Justin Langer also praising his athleticism and game awareness after the victory.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper-batter Mukul Choudhary became an overnight sensation after the team’s thrilling three-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, April 9.

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Mukul emerged as a hero for the LSG as his unbeaten knock of 54 off 27 balls, including 7 sixes and 2 fours, at a strike rate of 200, completely dismantled the KKR bowling attack in the death overs to seal a last-ball victory for LSG. The 21-year-old smashed 40 off 18 balls to bring down the equation from 54 off 24 balls to 14 off 6 balls before guiding LSG to a sensational last-ball victory.

Mukul Choudhary lifted the LSG from a reeling position of 128/7 in 16 overs and turned the match on its head with a sensational finishing prowess under pressure, helping the Lucknow Super Giants secure a thrilling win as well as the second victory of the season.

Also Read: IPL: LSG's Mukul Choudhary on idolising finisher MS Dhoni after KKR win

Arjun Tendulkar’s insight proves true

As Mukul Choudhary’s explosive batting under pressure garnered praise and adulation across the cricketing world, Arjun Tendulkar knew the Rajasthan cricketer’s potential early in the practice sessions before his IPL breakthrough against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube show ahead of the LSG’s IPL 2026 season, Arjun stated that Mukul has the rare ability to clear boundaries all around the ground and adapt quickly to any bowling attack.

“Mukul Choudhary hits amazing sixes. Yesterday, in a practice match, I saw his sixes. I was really impressed. He hits everywhere, square-leg, point, upper cut, behind the bowler. I was really impressed by his batting," he said.

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Mukul Choudhary was acquired by the LSG for INR 2.6 crore, an increase of eightfold from his base price of INR 30 lakh as an uncapped Indian player at the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year. His impressive showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025/26, where he scored 173 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 57.66 in five matches.

‘He’s a Real Athlete’

LSG head coach Justin Langer was in awe of Mukul Choudhary’s athleticism and game awareness, praising his elite running between the wickets, sharp game sense, and mature understanding of match situations. He added that the young batter combines power, athleticism, and elegance, which makes him a rare T20 talent with a long future ahead.

"What I love most about him is that he's a real athlete. The way he runs between the wickets is elite, like Virat. But the other thing is his game sense,” Langer said on Jiostar after the LSG’s win.

“We've had some practice games, and the way he talks about the game feels like he's played 300 matches already. He's got power, he's a great athlete, and he's got grace. As we both know, that's a pretty good combination," he added.

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In his debut IPL season, Mukul Choudhary has scored 70 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 70 and a strike rate of 162.79 in three matches. In his T20 career, Mukul has aggregated 280 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 164.70 in 10 innings.

Also Read: How Rishabh Pant's advice helped Mukul Choudhary's match-winning knock