Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's love story was a total secret, and they kept their meetings super private. So, how did this romance even begin? Turns out, big sister Sara Tendulkar had a huge role to play!
Arjun-Saaniya's Wedding
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun and businessman's daughter Saaniya Chandok are getting married on March 5. The pre-wedding functions are already going on in full swing. Their love story was kept completely under wraps, and Arjun was never linked with anyone before. This makes everyone wonder how their romance actually started.
How the Love Story Began
Even before Arjun and Saaniya fell in love, Saaniya was already very close to the Tendulkar family. The reason? Sachin's daughter, Sara Tendulkar. Sara and Saaniya have been best friends for years. This close friendship, it seems, paved the way for Arjun's love story.
Sara's Friendship, Brother's Love
Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's friendship goes back a long way. Saaniya would often be seen with Sara, whether in London or on a trip to Kenya. Arjun fell for Saaniya during this time. Saaniya often visited the Tendulkar home with Sara, even attending family functions and pujas. The Tendulkars also attended events at Saaniya's home. This is where their love blossomed.
Tendulkar-Ravi Ghai Friendship
It's not just the kids! Sachin Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's grandfather, Ravi Ghai, are also good friends. While Sachin is a cricket legend, Ravi Ghai is the Chairman of Gravis Group. Since both are from Mumbai, the Tendulkar and Ghai families have shared a bond for many years.
Green Signal from Parents
Arjun's friendship with Saaniya, all thanks to his sister Sara, blossomed into love. Now, they are all set for marriage. Both families gave their approval super quickly. Preparations for a grand wedding in Mumbai are now underway.
Many Dignitaries at the Wedding
Many big names are expected to attend Arjun and Saaniya's wedding. The guest list includes PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde have also been invited. Many Bollywood celebrities and cricket stars will also be there to bless the couple.
