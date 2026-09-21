Ahead of the Asian Games 2026 and a historic T20I against Japan, Ishan Kishan playfully teased Abhishek Sharma over his traditional Japanese footwear in Tokyo. The fun moment went viral as Team India prepares to defend their gold medal in the quarterfinals.

Ahead of the Asian Games 2026, two Indian teammates and best friends, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, visited a restaurant in Tokyo, Japan. Team India, led by Shreyas Iyer, arrived in Nagoya for a historic T20I match against Japan and the Asian Games 2026.

The Men in Blue and Japan will lock horns in a historic one-off T20I match at Sano International Cricket Ground, as part of celebrations marking 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic relations. Then, Team India would begin their Asian Games campaign in the quarterfinal, where they would meet the second-placed team from Group A, which consists of hosts Japan, Afghanistan, and Nepal.

However, ahead of the Asian Games 2026, away from the intense preparation on the practice pitch, it was a moment of lighthearted camaraderie between Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma that completely stole the spotlight online.

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Ishan’s Dig at Abhishek’s Footwear Goes Viral

Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma headed to a restaurant in Tokyo to unwind themselves following a recently concluded T20I series against Afghanistan and before Team India’s next upcoming fixture in the Asian Games.

However, their outing was more of a fun-filled moment, with Abhishek Sharma posing for a picture in a pair of heeled footwear. In a photo shared by Ishan on his Instagram story, an explosive batter was seen standing on an elevated platform while wearing Japanese traditional footwear, which had a raised wooden base and straps, resembling traditional Japanese geta sandals.

Since Ishan Kishan is known for his playful banter with Abhishek Sharma, he couldn’t resist taking a cheeky dig at his close friend’s footwear. He shared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote, ‘Loving the heels bro.’

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Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma have been known to share a close bond, with their friendship often evident through their playful interactions on and off the field. Both have recently featured in the T20I series against Afghanistan and were part of India’s successful T20 World Cup title defence on home soil in March this year.

India’s Schedule for the Asian Games 2026?

Team India, led by Shreyas Iyer, will look to defend the gold medal that the Men in Blue won in the 2023 edition of the event in Hangzhou, China. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the captain when Team India scripted history n Hangzhou, and the current squad is now eager to replicate that success on Japanese soil.

Team India will directly play the quarterfinal, as the defending champions have received a direct entry into the knockout stage. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will face the second-placed team from Group A on September 28 at Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi Prefecture.

With Group A consisting of Afghanistan, hosts Japan, and Nepal, the group stage fixtures will determine which side advances to test their mettle against the defending champions later this month.

If India win the quarter-final, they will play in the semifinal on October 1. The final and bronze-medal match will take place on October 3. All the matches will be played at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Aichi Prefecture, including the quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal matches.

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