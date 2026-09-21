Asian Games 2026: Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane win silver in the men’s 10m air rifle team event as India continues its strong shooting campaign.

In India’s shooting program in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, and Parth Mane teamed up to win a silver medal in the men’s 10m air rifle team event. India’s total score for this event was 1890.1, just below China’s record score of 1899.0. South Korea placed third with a score of 1884.2.

Asian Games 2026: India Wins Silver Medal in 10m Air Rifle

India came second in Monday’s competition due to their excellent performance in the qualifying round, where the overall team scores were also calculated. With 1899.0 points, China scored a new world record in the qualification round, which is 0.6 points higher than their previous record.

631.8 points was the top qualifying score from India and was scored by Rudrankksh Patil. Himanshu Dhillon had 630.0 points, while Parth Mane had 628.3 points.

Individual Final for Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon

India’s shooting team also had reasons to cheer in the individual discipline where Rudrankksh and Himanshu qualified for the individual final by clinching the third and seventh position, respectively. Parth Mane failed to qualify for the final.

In what followed, the two Indian shooters also went on to win more medals where Himanshu Dhillon emerged successful to win silver medal, whereas Rudrankksh Patil won bronze medal. Sheng Lihao of China was successful in winning the gold medal in the event.

India’s Shooting Team Off to an Excellent Start at Asian Games

The silver medal that India won in the men’s team category is India’s third medal in the Asian Games so far where India won all its three medals through shooting events. In an earlier event, India had won silver medal in women’s team 10m air rifle as well as individual 10m air rifle event.

Pushkar Singh Dhami,, Chief Minister Of ,Uttarakhand,, Congratulates Indian Shooters

The chief minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, congratulated the Indian shooters on their success. In his message, he congratulated them on their great performance, which had increased India's pride and reputation internationally. He also wished Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane for future success.

Since there are many more shooting events that will be part of India's Asian Games program, all the attention is now on India's shooters.