Bihar-born IIT Kanpur graduate Abhishek Anand is set to represent Japan's national team in a historic T20I against India. The 28-year-old moved to Japan for a job and earned his spot after impressive performances for the Tokyo Falcons Cricket Club.

From IIT to Japan's National Team

Ahead of India’s historic clash against Japan, Bihar-born cricketer Abhishek Anand finds himself at the centre of a remarkable journey, from IIT Kanpur to representing Japan’s national cricket team. Anand said he is grateful to be pursuing his passion and never imagined he would get the opportunity to play against India so soon.

A Historic Encounter

Japan will take centre stage when India face the hosts in a historic one-off T20I on Tuesday, with the Suzuki Cup clash giving both sides a valuable opportunity to fine-tune their preparations for the men’s cricket tournament at the 2026 Asian Games.

"I often reflect on the fact that I’m following my passion, and I hope that one day I’ll get the chance to play against India. I never imagined I’d get the chance to play against India so soon," Anand told ANI.

The match is being organised as part of the celebrations commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan, adding further significance to an already historic occasion.

The Journey from Bihar to Japan

Anand said his cricket journey began with playing tennis-ball cricket in Bihar before he pursued IIT at his parents’ insistence. The 28-year-old, who hails from Bihar’s Rohtas district, moved to Japan for employment. After receiving a job offer from a Japanese company through campus placement, he moved to Japan, joined the Tokyo Falcons Cricket Club and, impressed with his performances, eventually earned a call-up to the Japan national team.

"My journey started with short-ball cricket in Bihar during my childhood. At the same time, my parents wanted me to pursue a career in a professional field, so I studied IT. After entering the IT sector, I began playing professionally with a leather ball and started taking the sport seriously. During my final year, I received a job offer from a Japanese company through campus placement. I decided to move to Japan and explore cricketing opportunities there; that’s how my journey from Bihar to Japan began. Once there, I joined a local club, the Tokyo Falcons Cricket Club, and performed consistently. Eventually, I was called up to the Japanese national team. So, in short, that’s how my journey unfolded," he added.