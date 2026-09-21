CSK have appointed former India pacer Zaheer Khan as their new head coach ahead of IPL 2027. He replaces Stephen Fleming after nearly two decades. The surprise move reunites Zaheer with MS Dhoni and has sparked excitement among fans and cricket fans.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seemingly pulled off a surprise by appointing former India left-arm pacer and 2011 World Cup winner Zaheer Khan as its new head coach ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

Zaheer’s appointment came two months after long-time head coach Stephen Fleming stepped down following two decades at the helm, marking the end of a legendary era in franchise cricket. Following Fleming’s decision to part ways with the five-time IPL champions, the CSK management was hunting for a new coach ahead of the 2027 season.

The reports suggested names like Eoin Morgan and Brendon McCullum, who was replaced by Stephen Fleming as England’s Test coach, as potential frontrunners. However, Zaheer Khan, who worked with Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, emerged as the surprise choice for the role.

Also Read: IPL 2027: Zaheer Khan replaces Stephen Fleming as CSK's head coach

Zaheer Khan’s New Innings with CSK

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan will begin his new innings in the capacity of head coach with Chennai Super Kings, after having served as a mentor for Lucknow Super Giants and held senior cricket operations and player-development roles with Mumbai Indians.

For the first time in his career post-retirement, Zaheer has stepped into the head coaching position at the helm of an IPL franchise, tasked with carrying forward the winning culture built over nearly two decades. His appointment came at a time when the five-time IPL champions were looking to begin a new chapter following a disappointing 2026 season and the departure of their long-serving coach Stephen Fleming.

The CSK officially announced Zaheer as the new head coach through its X handle (formerly Twitter), writing:

“Left Arm “Taking” Over! Welcoming Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings!”

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Zaheer Khan’s role as head coach of Chennai Super Kings, a long-time rival team of Mumbai Indians, with whom the former Indian pacer previously worked in a senior coaching and development capacity, adds another intriguing chapter to his IPL journey.

Having played under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, Zaheer reunites with his former India skipper in the dugout, combining their wealth of cricketing intellect to steer the Yellow Army toward a formidable resurgence.

Fans React to Zaheer Khan’s Surprise CSK Appointment

Zaheer Khan’s appointment as the new head coach of the Chennai Super Kings has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with fans and cricket enthusiasts expressing surprise and excitement over the unexpected move.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans welcomed Zaheer Khan to the CSK setup, while others described the appointment as unexpected and highlighted his tactical knowledge and bowling expertise. Some fans also expressed optimism about the former India pacer’s ability to shape CSK’s bowling attack,

However, a few fans admitted they did not see the appointment coming, with some calling it a surprising choice while still expressing curiosity about how Zaheer will shape Chennai Super Kings’ new era.

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Zaheer Khan will work alongside former CSK captain MS Dhoni, batting coach Mike Hussey, and the rest of the franchise’s support staff as he takes charge from Stephen Fleming ahead of IPL 2027.

Also Read: New England coach Stephen Fleming eyes WTC glory and No. 1 Test rank

For the first time since 2009, the Chennai Super Kings appointed a coach outside of their traditional inner circle, breaking a 17-year operational mould and signaling a bold, forward-looking strategic shift for the franchise