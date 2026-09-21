The third edition of the Uttarakhand Premier League began with the women's competition, seeing victories for Dehradun Warriors against Pithoragarh Hurricanes and Mussoorie Queens in a rain-affected match against Bageshwar Aerial.

The third edition of the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) got underway at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, on Monday, with the women’s competition opening the tournament with two matches. The opening day saw Dehradun Warriors and Mussoorie Queens register victories in contrasting fashion, setting the tone for an action-packed edition of the state’s premier T20 competition, as per a release.

Dehradun Warriors Dominate Opener

In the opening match, Dehradun Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pithoragarh Hurricanes. Batting first, Pithoragarh Hurricanes were restricted to 84/7 in 20 overs, with Minakshi Joshi leading the bowling effort for Dehradun Warriors with three wickets.

Chasing 85 for victory, Dehradun Warriors made light work of the target, reaching 85/3 in 14.1 overs to begin their UPL 2026 campaign with a win. Minakshi Joshi was named Player of the Match for her all-round contribution.

Queens Triumph in Rain-Affected Match

The second women’s fixture of the day saw Mussoorie Queens take on Bageshwar Aerial. Mussoorie Queens won the toss and opted to bowl first, but Bageshwar Aerial posted a competitive 108/6 in 20 overs. However, rain intervened during the chase, and Mussoorie Queens reached 62/1 in nine overs, securing victory by the DLS method. Roshni Danu was adjudged Player of the Match for her contribution to Mussoorie Queens’ successful chase.

Reflecting on the challenging conditions during the chase, Mussoorie Queens captain Nandini Kashyap said, “The pitch was not looking very good after the rain. The ball was staying low and there wasn’t much movement. We saw a low score in the first innings and felt that chasing it would not be easy. But our approach was very clear. From the first innings, we noticed that most of their batters were playing across the line. So, my coach and I decided that we would play with a straight bat. We knew the ball would stay low, so we planned to play in the V. Aarti executed the plan really well and converted the opportunities into boundaries. We had a clear plan and we executed it properly.”

Grand Opening and Upcoming Fixtures

The opening day’s cricketing action will be followed by a grand opening ceremony in the evening, headlined by Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, alongside performances celebrating Uttarakhand’s diverse musical traditions.

The women’s competition continues on Tuesday with another double-header, while the men’s leg of UPL 2026 will also get underway in the evening, with Haridwar Elmas taking on Nainital Tigers at 7:30 PM. The women’s competition features four teams — Mussoorie Queens, Bageshwar Aerial, Pithoragarh Hurricanes and Dehradun Warriors — while the men’s competition comprises seven teams. The tournament will run until October 1, with the men’s UPL 2026 Final scheduled for the final day. (ANI)