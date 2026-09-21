The Indian men's cricket team arrived in Japan for the Asian Games 2026 and a historic T20I against the hosts. Players had to handle their own luggage at the airport, while defending champions India will begin their campaign in the quarterfinals on September 28.

Indian men’s cricket squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, made their arrival in Japan for the Asian Games 2026. Team India landed at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Sunday, September 20, before travelling on to Nagoya.

Shreyas Iyer-led Men in Blue travelled to Japan following their T20I assignment against Afghanistan, who are also part of the Asian Games. However, Team India’s arrival in Japan was not only for the Asian Games but also for a historic one-off T20I match against the hosts on September 22.

India and Japan will take on each other in a historic T20I match at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture, Japan, on Tuesday. This will be the first international meeting between the two teams in cricket. The occasion is to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

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Indian Cricketers Left to Handle Their Own Gear upon Arrival

As Team India arrived in Japan for a historic T20I match and the Asian Games 2026, the players were seen carrying and handling their own luggage after their long journey from India to Nagoya.

Since the airports in Japan don’t have a facility for porters to handle passengers’ luggage, the Indian cricketers were seen carrying their own bags and cricket gear upon arrival in Nagoya. In a video that went viral, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Yash Thakur were seen exiting the airport with kits and luggage on their respective trolleys.

After Team India players reached the bus, which was waiting outside the airport, they loaded their luggage and cricket kits before leaving for their hotel in Nagoya. This was a stark contrast to the usual arrangements for Indian cricketers on overseas tours, where team support staff generally assist with their luggage and cricket gear.

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The majority of the Team India players arrived in Japan for the first time in their international careers, with the squad travelling to Nagoya ahead of their historic T20I against Japan and the Asian Games campaign.

India’s Schedule for the Asian Games 2026?

Team India, led by Shreyas Iyer, will look to defend the gold medal that the Men in Blue won in the 2003 edition of the event in Hangzhou, China. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the captain when Team India scripted history n Hangzhou, and the current squad is now eager to replicate that success on Japanese soil.

Team India will directly play the quarterfinal, as the defending champions have received a direct entry into the knockout stage. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will face the second-placed team from Group A on September 28 at Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi Prefecture.

With Group A consisting of Afghanistan, hosts Japan, and Nepal, the group stage fixtures will determine which side advances to test their mettle against the defending champions later this month.

If India win the quarter-final, they will play in the semifinal on October 1. The final and bronze-medal match will take place on October 3. All the matches will be played at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Aichi Prefecture, including the quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal matches.

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