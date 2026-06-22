Jasprit Bumrah is set to make his ODI comeback after a three-year hiatus in the upcoming series against England. His return is a strategic move by the BCCI to manage his workload while preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup, significantly boosting India's pace attack with his experience and skill.

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made his comeback to ODI cricket after a gap of three years, as he was named in the 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match series against England starting July 14. The BCCI announced the squad on Sunday, June 21, with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer as captain and vice-captain, respectively.

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Jasprit Bumrah’s return to 50-over cricket after a three-year hiatus headlined India’s squad announcement for the ODI leg of the England tour. The 32-year-old’s last appearance in ODIs was in the 2023 World Cup Final, where the Men in Blue suffered a heartbreaking defeat to the six-time champions Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Since then, the team management has strategically managed Bumrah’s workload, preserving him primarily for Test cricket and marquee T20I events, including the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups. With the selectors focusing on the 2027 ODI World Cup, the pace spearhead returned to the ODI setup as part of the Men in Blue’s preparation in the build-up to the marquee event.

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How Many ODI Matches has Bumrah Missed Since the 2023 World Cup Final?

After the 2023 ODI World Cup final, Jasprit Bumrah was deliberately rested and managed by the BCCI to preserve his fitness for Test cricket and T20I assignments, including the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups, where he played a pivotal role in leading the pace attack and helping the Men in Blue clinch both titles.

During the three-year hiatus, the 32-year-old didn’t play a single ODI match, and his return to the 50-over format after a long gap signals a major strategic shift in India's white-ball cricket planning, especially with the 2027 World Cup in focus.

Since the 2023 ODI World Cup Final on November 19, 2023, up until his inclusion in the squad for the England series, the 32-year-old has missed 26 ODI matches across seven bilateral series against South Africa (home and away), Australia (away), New Zealand (home), Sri Lanka (away), England (home), Afghanistan (home), and 5 matches at the Champions Trophy, including semifinal and final.

Jasprit Bumrah was rested in the recently concluded ODI series against Afghanistan to keep him fresh after he had an unforgettable IPL 2026, where he carried a slight niggle from the intense T20 World Cup campaign. The break was strategically utilized to help him fully recover ahead of the England series.

Despite Bumrah’s absence, Team India has won 17 matches, 4 bilateral series, and the Champions Trophy during these three years, firmly establishing their depth in the 50-over format in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup.

Why Bumrah’s Return is a Major Boost for Team India?

Having been away from the ODI setup for three years as part of his workload management by the BCCI selectors, Jasprit Bumrah provided a major boost to India’s pace bowling attack by bringing unmatched control, tactical brilliance, and early wicket-taking abilities back to the 50-over setup.

The pace bowling attack includes the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, and Gurnoor Brar, who retained his place in the squad after a dream seven-wicket ODI series against Afghanistan. With Bumrah’s return to the side, the Indian fast-bowling unit boasts an ideal blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned precision.

The 32-year-old’s experience of playing in English conditions, wherein he has picked up 30 wickets in 16 ODI matches, will be vital for the Men in Blue as they look to secure a statement series victory away from home. Being the most senior pacer in India’s pace attack, he will be expected to guide the younger fast bowlers through the intricacies of English pitches during the campaign,

As India continues their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah’s form and performance are critical to providing the bowling unit with the lethal edge required to lift the coveted trophy.

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