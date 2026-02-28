Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and world champion Nikhat Zareen will spearhead a 20-member Indian contingent at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 in Mongolia, which also serves as a qualifier for the Commonwealth and Asian Games 2026.

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen will spearhead the 20-member Indian contingent at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026, scheduled to be held in Mongolia from March 28 to April 11. According to a release, the 20-member squad was finalised after an intensive month-long evaluation process, with players inducted into the ongoing national camp in Patiala following the National Championships in January.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As per the selection policy, finalists at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 in the approved weight categories for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games 2026 will be selected as direct entries for the respective multi-sport contingents. The continental championship, therefore, carries added significance as both a medal opportunity and a key qualification pathway for the upcoming multi-sport events.

Star-Studded Women's Squad

Lovlina (75kg), who recently struck gold at the Boxam Elite 2026 Championship in Spain, will headline the women's squad alongside Preeti (54kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), and Priya (60kg), all of whom also won gold in Spain and have shown consistent form. They will be joined by reigning world champions Minakshi (48kg) and Jaismine (57kg). The remaining categories include World Boxing Cup Final gold medallist Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Ankushita Boro (65kg), Pooja Rani (80kg), and Alfiya Tarannum Akram Khan Pathan (80+kg), completing a well-rounded squad that blends experience with emerging talent.

Men's Contingent Details

In the men's category, World Boxing Cup Final and Boxam Championship 2026 gold medallist Sachin (60kg) leads the contingent. He is joined by Akash (75kg), who also won gold in Spain, along with silver medallist Deepak (70kg) and Ankush (80kg). The squad further includes Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (55kg), a bronze medalist in Spain and a silver medalist at the World Boxing Finals. Vishwanath Suresh (50kg), Aditya Pratap Yadav (65kg), Lokesh (85kg), Harsh Choudhary (90kg) and Narender (90+kg) complete the rest of the line-up.

BFI President on Squad Selection

Speaking on the squad, BFI President Ajay Singh said, "The Asian Championships are always a true test of quality and consistency. Our focus has been on selecting boxers who have shown form, discipline, and the ability to perform under pressure. We are confident this group can compete strongly against the best in Asia."

The evaluations were conducted under the watchful eyes of Head Coaches Santiago Nieva (Women) and CA Kuttappa (Men), with the support staff closely monitoring preparations in camp. With a mix of Olympic medallists, world champions, and emerging talent, India will aim to deliver a strong performance at the Asian Boxing Championships and build momentum for the 2026 season. The team heads into the tournament after winning nine gold medals at the Boxam Elite 2026 in Spain, the highest among participating nations and securing consistent top-three finishes at the World Championships and World Boxing Cup, reflecting the steady progress of Indian boxing.

Indian Squad for Asian Boxing Championships 2026

Women

Minakshi (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Preeti (54kg), Jaismine (57kg), Priya (60kg), Ankushita Boro (65kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Pooja Rani (80kg), Alfiya Tarannum Akram Khan Pathan (80+kg).

Men

Vishwanath Suresh (50kg), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (55kg), Sachin (60kg), Aditya Pratap Yadav (65kg), Deepak (70kg), Akash (75kg), Ankush (80kg), Lokesh (85kg), Harsh Choudhary (90kg), Narender (90+kg).

(ANI)