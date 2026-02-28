As Jammu and Kashmir inches towards a historic maiden Ranji Trophy title against Karnataka, player Kanhaiya Wadhawan's parents expressed pride, hailing the team's hard work, unity, and the captain's leadership throughout the tournament.

Jammu and Kashmir Ranji cricket team player Kanhaiya Wadhwan's parents expressed pride and joy for J-K playing the final of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. The team is also on the cusp of winning it on Saturday. J-K wicketkeeper batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan's mother, Bindu Wadhawan, lauded the team's effort and dedication throughout the tournament.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "The players of J-K played very well. We are all very happy. They worked very hard for this moment." His father, Satish Wadhawan, on the other hand, described the occasion as a moment of pride for him and J-K, and also praised the team's captain, Paras Dogra, for his leadership.

"He has ensured that the team is united. The coach is also fantastic," Satish Wadhawan said.

Jammu and Kashmir, playing their first-ever Ranji Trophy final, are currently in action against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final in Hubballi, Karnataka. With over 580 runs lead against Karnataka on Day 5, J-K are set to secure their first-ever Ranji Trophy title in the history of the game.

Leaders Hail Historic Achievement

PDP leader Waheed Para also hailed the team's entry into the final as a historic achievement. While the J-K players stand at the brink of a historic win in Hubballi, many in Jammu and Kashmir hailed the team's efforts. In Srinagar, PDP leader Waheed Para called the J-K cricket team's entry into the final a historic achievement, saying it will inspire local youth and expressing hope that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will invest in cricket in the region.

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while attending the inaugural function of the 2nd Edition of the Sikh Cricket Premier League at the University of Jammu Cricket Ground, hailed J-K's performance in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season and their entry into the finals, saying, "It's a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir. I'd like to congratulate and wish the best to the J-K Ranji team players, playing in the final, on behalf of all Jammu and Kashmir."

J-K on Cusp of Maiden Title

At lunch on Day 5, Iqbal stood firm on 124 not out off 247 balls, with Sahil Lotra unbeaten on 80 off 182, as the visitors stretched their lead to 576 runs, leaving them within touching distance of a maiden Ranji title. (ANI)