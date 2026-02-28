Jammu and Kashmir scripted a fairytale ending to a 67-year wait, winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title by defeating Karnataka. They were crowned champions by virtue of a 291-run first-innings lead in the drawn final of the 2025-26 season.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and part of the 1983 World Cup winning team Madan Lal hailed J-K's historic maiden Ranji Trophy title, as they defeated Karnataka on Saturday, as the final of the 2025-26 season was drawn.

Paras Dogra-led Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have scripted a fairytale ending to their 67-year wait, defeating the powerhouse Karnataka. Playing their first-ever Ranji final, Jammu and Kashmir were crowned champions by virtue of their massive 291-run first-innings lead, a gap that proved insurmountable for the eight-time champions, Karnataka, led by Devdutt Padikkal.

Omar Abdullah Hails Win, Announces Rs 2 Crore Reward

In an X post, Omar Abdullah wrote, "They've done it. Well done J&K. #ranjitrophy2026 #RanjiTrophyFinal." They’ve done it. Well done J&K. #ranjitrophy2026 #RanjiTrophyFinal pic.twitter.com/COVBOl5j6J — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 28, 2026

Following their win, CM Omar Abdullah announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the players and support staff after their emphatic victory. "Congratulating Team J&K on their historic triumph in the Ranji Trophy, the Chief Minister announced a cash reward of ₹2 crore for the players and support staff after their emphatic victory over Karnataka on their home turf. Calling it a watershed moment for Jammu & Kashmir cricket, he said the landmark win has filled the entire region with pride and inspiration. The players will also be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons," Office of the Chief Minister, J&K wrote in an X post. Congratulating Team J&K on their historic triumph in the Ranji Trophy, the Chief Minister announced a cash reward of ₹2 crore for the players and support staff after their emphatic victory over Karnataka on their home turf. Calling it a watershed moment for Jammu & Kashmir… pic.twitter.com/OnRJCa1EoB — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) February 28, 2026

Cricketing Fraternity Lauds 'Historic' Victory

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan lauds J-K's win, highlighting Paras Dogra's strong leadership and remarkable season with the ball from Auqib Nabi. "Historic moment for Jammu & Kashmir cricket. Maiden Ranji Trophy title built on belief, strong leadership from Paras Dogra and a remarkable season with the ball from Auqib Nabi. Big contributions from Shubham Pundir, Yawer Hassan, Qamran Iqbal, Sahil Lotra, Abdul Samad and the entire unit. Proud moment," Dhawan wrote in an X post. Historic moment for Jammu & Kashmir cricket 🇮🇳 Maiden Ranji Trophy title built on belief, strong leadership from Paras Dogra and a remarkable season with the ball from Auqib Nabi. Big contributions from Shubham Pundir, Yawer Hassan, Qamran Iqbal, Sahil Lotra, Abdul Samad and… pic.twitter.com/kA4AvufcaX — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 28, 2026

Part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, Madan Lal, also congratulated J&K on winning the first Ranji trophy title. "Congratulations to J&K winning the first Ranji trophy title. The players will remember for ever. Now the real cricket starts in J&K.Youngster will look up there heroes," Madan Lal wrote in an X post. Congratulations to J& K winning the first Ranji trophy title. The players will remember for ever. Now the real cricket start in J&K.Youngster will look up there heroes. — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) February 28, 2026

How J&K Dominated the Final

The foundation of this historic triumph was laid in the first two days when J&K's batters showed relentless discipline. Led by a masterful 121 from Shubham Pundir and contributions from Yawer Hassan (88 runs), captain Paras Dogra (70 runs), Abdul Samad (61 runs), Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70 runs) and Sahil Lotra (72 runs), J&K amassed a massive first-innings total of 584 runs.

Despite J-K's dominance, pacer Prasidh Krishna claimed figures of 5/98 in 34.1 overs, standing out as the lone bowler who impressed for Karnataka.

Karnataka, despite boasting a lineup of international stars including KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, and Karun Nair, crumbled under the pressure of the scoreboard. Only Mayank Agarwal offered significant resistance with a valiant 160, but his effort was lonely. Karnataka were bowled out for 293, conceding a massive 291-run lead to Jammu and Kashmir. The star of the show with the ball was J-K's Auqib Nabi, whose clinical 5/54 in 23 overs decimated the Karnataka middle order and effectively sealed the fate of the match by Day 4.

Batting again, J-K were powered by an unbeaten 160 by Qamran Iqbal and 101 not out by Sahil Lotra, as Paras Dogra declared the innings on 342/4 on Day 5, with J-K leading by 633 runs, as the entire squad stormed into the field in celebration.

Pundir, Nabi Awarded for Stellar Season

Shubham Pundir won the Player of the Match award for his hundred in the first innings, as Auqib Nabi was awarded the Player of the Series award for his 55 wickets in eight matches in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season.

The significance of this win cannot be overstated as J&K entered the season as underdogs but reached the final by defeating former champions like Delhi, Rajasthan and Bengal. (ANI)

