On the verge of their first-ever Ranji Trophy title against Karnataka, the J-K team was hailed by CM Omar Abdullah for their self-belief. Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary also lauded the team, calling the occasion a moment of pride for the region.

J-K are currently playing against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy 2025-6 final at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground. Having extended the lead by over 500 runs in the third innings on Day 5, J&K have made sure that they are not losing the match now.

Political Leaders Hail Historic Performance

Speaking to reporters, Omar Abdullah said many had doubted the team's chances, but their journey proves that self-belief makes all the difference. He hailed the team for trusting in their talent and credited the support staff and everyone involved for their efforts. Expressing hope that the team would return home with the trophy, Abdullah added that such success would inspire a new generation of role models and pave the way for more players from the region to represent India at the international level.

"A lot of people thought this wasn't possible, but I think this shows that self-belief is the most important thing. I think the Jammu and Kashmir team believed in itself, believed in its abilities, and the support staff, the entire team around them have done such an amazing job. We're hoping that they'll bring the trophy back home with them...Success will create a new generation of role models...We've been waiting for people from Jammu and Kashmir to don the Indian colours and play for the country," Omar Abdullah said while speaking to reporters on Saturday.

Surinder Kumar Choudhary, on the other hand, described the occasion of J-K nearing their first-ever Ranji Trophy final win as a proud milestone for the region and its players. He extended his best wishes to the team, saying that a triumph would represent a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir and motivate aspiring young athletes across the Union Territory.

"This is a matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir, a matter of pride for our players... This will set an example. Today, I wish all the best to our players and our team. I will pray that they emerge victorious and perform well... This will be an auspicious day from where a new page will be written in the history of Jammu and Kashmir and the players and children of Jammu and Kashmir will be encouraged. This is what I hope," he said.

J&K Tightens Grip on Ranji Final

Jammu and Kashmir have tightened their grip on the title decider against Karnataka, ending Day 4 with a massive overall lead of 477 runs and then extending the lead to over 500 runs, with Sahil Lotra and Qamran Iqbal on the crease.

Karnataka's Fightback Cut Short

Resuming Day 4 at 220/5 in reply to J&K's imposing first-innings total of 584, Karnataka rode on skipper Mayank Agarwal's determined knock. The right-hander added 30 runs to his overnight 130, eventually scoring a valiant 160 off 266 balls, studded with 21 boundaries.

However, disciplined bowling from J-K kept chipping away at the other end. Sahil Lotra broke a crucial 79-run partnership by dismissing Kruthik Krishna for 36, while Sunil Kumar removed Vidhyadhar Patil.

The decisive blow came when Auquib Nabi Dar trapped Agarwal in front, shifting the momentum firmly in J-K's favour. Nabi also accounted for Shikhar Shetty, and with Yudhvir Singh Charak claiming the final wicket of Prasidh Krishna, Karnataka were bowled out for 293 in 93.3 overs, handing J-K a commanding 291-run first-innings lead.

J&K's Second Innings Consolidates Lead

In their second innings, J-K had early hiccups as Yawer Hassan and first-innings centurion Shubham Pundir fell cheaply. Captain Paras Dogra was cleaned up by Krishna after a brief stay. But Abdul Samad's 32-run contribution and a crucial 73-run stand with Qamran Iqbal steadied the innings.

At stumps on Day 4, Iqbal stood firm on 94 not out off 160 balls, with Sahil Lotra unbeaten on 16, as the visitors stretched their lead to 477 runs.

Currently, J-K lead by 525 runs. With Iqbal batting on 108* and Lotra on 50*, leaving them within touching distance of a maiden title. (ANI)