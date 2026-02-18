Jammu & Kashmir made history on February 18, 2026, reaching their first Ranji Trophy final with a six-wicket win over Bengal. After 67 years since their debut, strong bowling and a composed chase earned them widespread acclaim in Indian cricket.

On the penultimate day of the semifinal. Jammu and Kashmir were set a 126-run target by Bengal, and the first-time finalists chased it down in 34.4 overs, riding on an unbeaten 55-run partnership between Vanshaj Sharma (43)and Abdul Samad (30) to complete a historic chase and seal a six-wicket win.

On the penultimate day of the semifinal. Jammu and Kashmir were set a 126-run target by Bengal, and the first-time finalists chased it down in 34.4 overs, riding on an unbeaten 55-run partnership between Vanshaj Sharma (43)and Abdul Samad (30) to complete a historic chase and seal a six-wicket win.

Earlier, Auqib Naib (4/36), Sunil Kumar (4/27), and Yudhvir Singh (2/29) rattled Bengal’s batting line-up as they were bundled out for 99 in the second innings, giving Jammu and Kashmir a slender but achievable target and setting the stage for their historic final appearance.

After 67 Years, Jammu & Kashmir Inches Closer to Historic Triumph

Jammu and Kashmir’s first participation in the Ranji Trophy was during the 1959-60 season, 25 years after the first tournament’s inception in 1934. Before their maiden Ranji Trophy participation, Jammu and Kashmir had built their formal cricket structure with the formation of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) and played locally before gaining BCCI’s affiliation in 1959.

The team’s rise to the top was not easy, as they spent many seasons playing in the Plate Group/Group C tier, often struggling to make deep runs until gradual improvement saw them getting promotions to the higher groups, competing with elite teams. The first breakthrough for Jammu and Kashmir came during the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy season, when they made it to their first-ever knock, qualifying for the quarterfinal, where they lost to Punjab.

In the 2024/25 season, the team was on the brink of qualifying for the first-ever semifinal, only to see their quarterfinal clash against Kerala slip away from their hands after losing out on the first-innings lead in a hard-fought drawn match.

A season after a heartbreakingly missing out on the first semifinal berth at Ranji Trophy, Jammu and Kashmir bounced back with determination, dominating Madhya Pradesh in the quarterfinal and Bengal in the semifinal to finally secure a historic place in the tournament’s final, fulfilling decades of hard work and perseverance.

Indian Cricket Fraternity Hails Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir’s entry into their first-ever Ranji Trophy final has garnered widespread praise and acclaim from the Indian cricket fans and fraternity, with former players and cricket experts lauding the team’s resilience, talent, and historic achievements.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans, former Indian cricketers, and experts lavished praise on Jammu and Kashmir for their massive achievement in Ranji Trophy history, taking note of their perseverance, skill, and their journey provides to young cricketers, while celebrating a historic and unifying moment for cricket in the region.

Jammu and Kashmir finished second behind the 42-time Ranji Trophy champions in Group D, with three wins, as many draws, and a defeat, and accumulated 24 points to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament. In the quarterfinals. Shubham Khajuria-led side defeated Madhya Pradesh by 56 runs in Indore to qualify for the first-ever semifinal.

In the final over, Jammu and Kashmir did not disappoint as they calmly held their nerves to complete their six-wicket chase, sealing a historic victory and qualifying for their first-ever final of the Ranji Trophy.

What Does J&K’s Maiden Ranji Trophy Final Mean for Indian Cricket?

Jammu and Kashmir’s qualification for the maiden Ranji Trophy is not only a moment to celebrate for cricket in the region but also Indian cricket as a whole, as it marked the shift from being ‘perennial underachievers’ to being recognized as a competitive and resilient side, capable of challenging established teams.

Jammu and Kashmir was slowly and steadily emerging as a new power centre in domestic cricket, inspiring young players and strengthening Indian cricket’s depth. The team’s advance to their maiden Ranji Trophy final has put the spotlight on the cricketers who played a big role behind the success, including the likes of Auqib Nabi, Abdul Samad, Vanshaj Sharma, Paras Dogra, Abid Mushtaq, and Sunil Kumar, among others, highlighting their crucial contribution throughout the season.

With Jammu and Kashmir making it to the final, Indian cricket has gained a fresh narrative of emerging talent and competitiveness. The Ranji Trophy was mostly dominated by Mumbai, while Karnataka, Delhi, Baroda, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha have traditionally been strong contenders, making Jammu and Kashmir’s breakthrough into the final a remarkable shift in the landscape of Indian domestic cricket.

Since Jammu and Kashmir is from a region with a limited cricketing infrastructure and resources compared to traditional powerhouses, their rise to the Ranji Trophy final showcases their testament to perseverance, talent development, and the growing reach of Indian cricket beyond its conventional centers.

Shubham Khajuria-led side will now look to carry their momentum into the final, aiming to create another history by clinching their maiden Ranji Trophy title and further establishing Jammu and Kashmir as a rising force in Indian domestic cricket.