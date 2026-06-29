Following Team India's humiliating 0-2 T20I series defeat to Ireland, Iceland Cricket posted a viral, sarcastic tweet trolling head coach Gautam Gambhir. The post, which mockingly praised Gambhir's 'remarkable gifts' for achieving such results, sparked a massive and divided reaction across social media.

The Iceland Cricket took a hilarious yet savage dig at Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, following the Men in Blue’s humiliating 0-2 T20I series defeat at the hands of Ireland in Belfast.

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After losing the opening match by 34 runs, the Shreyas Iyer-led Team India slumped to an agonising 1-run defeat in the second T20I on Sunday, confirming a historic whitewash that sent shockwaves through the cricketing world. Despite Tilak Varma’s 55-run knock and Harshit Rana’s late resurgence with the bat, the visitors fell short of the target by just two runs.

Rajasthan-born Jai Moondra (3/32) and Matthew Hollard (3/26) tore through the Indian batting lineup, sharing six wickets between them to restrict the visitors to 153/9 and seal the historic series sweep on home soil.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 'absolutely ready' for India debut: Ten Doeschate

Iceland Cricket Trolls Gautam Gambhir

Following Team India’s humiliating T20I series whitewash at the hands of Ireland, head coach Gautam Gambhir has come under heavy scrutiny over his team selection and strategy during their nightmarish start to the UK tour.

As the Indian cricket fans question Gambhir for the team's dismal performances and questionable tactics, Iceland Cricket took to social media to add fuel to the fire. Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), Iceland cricket posted a tongue-in-cheek statement that instantly went viral.

“We can confirm that we don't wish to add Gautam Gambhir to our coaching staff. He clearly has talent, though. To take those Indian players and deliver those results in Ireland takes truly remarkable gifts." Iceland Cricket wrote.

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The hilarious yet savage dig at Gautam Gambhir by Cricket Ireland added salt to the wounds of a disastrous series, which saw the Men in Blue completely outplayed in unfamiliar seam and swing conditions. While bowling was far from the only concern, the batting collapse proved to be the decisive factor in the series' outcome.

Despite a change in captaincy, Team India struggled to adapt to the challenging overseas conditions, drawing criticism and backlash from fans and experts alike across social media platforms.

Social Media Erupts Over Iceland Cricket's Sarcastic Dig at Gambhir

Iceland Cricket’s dig at head coach Gautam Gambhir after Team India’s humiliating T20I series defeat to Ireland has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts divided in their responses.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts flooded the replies with mixed reactions. While many applauded Iceland Cricket’s witty sarcasm, describing it as ‘brutal’ and ‘top-tier roasting,’ others blamed Gambhir's team selection and tactics for India's disappointing series defeat.

However, several fans also come to Team India head coach’s defence, reminding critics of India's recent global success under his coaching and urging Iceland Cricket to focus on its own cricket rather than trolling the Indian coach.

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As the India squad heads to England for the T20I leg of the five-match series, head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shreyas Iyer will need to urgently address these glaring technical and tactical shortcomings to avoid another overseas humiliation.

Since the Ireland series defeat was Team India’s lowest-ranked nation in T20I history, the pressure will be immense on the leadership group to turn things around quickly against a formidable England outfit.

Also Read: Unbeaten Teams: These 3 teams have never lost to Ireland, and India's neighbour is on the list!