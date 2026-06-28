The much-anticipated international debut for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was delayed again as he was not selected for the final T20I against Ireland. Instead, Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav made their debuts, sparking widespread fan criticism on social media against the team management's conservative selection approach.

The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s much-anticipated international debut has been further delayed, as he was not picked in India’s playing XI for the second and final T20I of the series against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Sunday, June 28.

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After losing the opening match by 34 runs in Belfast, the Team India management decided to make a couple of changes as the Men in Blue looked to level the series and avoid a humiliating whitewash at the hands of Ireland. At the toss, skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed that Prince Yadav and Suryansh Shedge were making their international debuts, replacing Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar, respectively.

“Yeah, we’ve got two changes. Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav come in. Both are making their debut. So these are the two changes we’ve made,” Iyer said at the toss.

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However, Sooryavanshi’s name was once again absent from India's playing XI, extending the wait for his much-anticipated international debut. The 15-year-old is the youngest player in the India squad and had been widely tipped to make his maiden international appearance following his record-breaking IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals.

Also Read: India opt to bowl in 2nd T20I vs Ireland; Suryansh, Prince debut

Sooryavanshi Ends Ireland Tour Without a Game

When Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his arrival in Ireland, there was a lot of anticipation among the Indian community in the UK and Ireland that was palpable. According to MV Narasimha Rao, extra seats or temporary stands were urgently required at the modest venue to handle the unprecedented wave of spectators.

Such was the hype and excitement surrounding the 15-year-old prodigy. Even the tickets were sold out in hours, highlighting the immense buzz and anticipation generated by his potential international debut. However, much to the disappointment of the Indian community, Sooryavanshi didn’t make his Indian debut, as the team management didn’t want to disrupt the opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

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Following the defeat in the series opener, there was criticism of the team selection, and many felt that Sooryavanshi should’ve been allowed to make his India debut. There was an immense speculation that the young batting sensation would make it to the playing XI, making his record-breaking international debut.

As usual, the anticipation of Sooryavanshi’s debut was so high that thousands of fans who had secured tickets were left heartbroken outside the venue, unable to even catch a glimpse of the teenage prodigy inside the stadium.

The hopes of the 15-year-old making his India debut in the Ireland T20I series were finally dashed when the toss concluded, and the team sheet confirmed that the management opted for stability over experimentation for the series finale.

‘Gatekeeping’ Talent: Fans Fuming Over Management's Conservative Approach

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s exclusion from India’s playing XI for a crucial clash against Ireland has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts expressing disappointment over the youngster's continued omission.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts criticised the team management for overlooking Sooryavanshi despite the series opener defeat. Many questioned the conservative selection approach, arguing the 15-year-old deserved his debut, while others accused the management of 'gatekeeping' a generational talent.

Some also pointed out that fans had purchased tickets hoping to witness the teenager's debut, while others questioned why two uncapped players were handed opportunities ahead of Sooryavanshi despite his record-breaking IPL campaign.

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After the two-match T20I series against Ireland, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Team India will travel to England for the T20I leg of the white-ball series, where all eyes will once again be on whether the teenage sensation finally gets the opportunity to don the India jersey.

Also Read: Unbeaten Teams: These 3 teams have never lost to Ireland, and India's neighbour is on the list!