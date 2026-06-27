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Unbeaten Teams: These 3 teams have never lost to Ireland, and India's neighbour is on the list!
Team India faced a shocking defeat against Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series. After this upset, let's take a look at the only three ICC full-member nations that have a perfect winning record against the Irish side.
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India's 34-run loss to Ireland
The first T20I between India and Ireland is a fresh reminder that you can't take any team lightly in cricket. Playing in Belfast, India suffered a shocking 34-run defeat at the hands of the Irish team.
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A humiliating loss for the reigning champions
India faced a humiliating loss in their very first match after becoming the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup champions. In Shreyas Iyer's debut as the full-time T20 captain, Team India failed with both bat and ball. The reigning champs had to bow down to the underdogs.
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These are the three teams that have never lost to Ireland
Ireland has often punched above its weight, defeating top cricketing nations. India has just been added to that list of upsets. However, three full-member ICC teams that play Test cricket have managed to maintain a clean slate against Ireland. Let's dive into who they are.
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1. Australia:
Australia has faced Ireland in both ODI and T20 formats. They have played a total of 8 matches. While one match was washed out due to rain, the Aussies have comfortably won all the other seven games.
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2. Sri Lanka:
India's neighbouring country, Sri Lanka, also holds a dominant record against Ireland. The Lankans have played 11 matches against the Irish side and have won every single one of them.
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3. New Zealand:
If you're looking for the team with the most wins against Ireland, it's New Zealand. The Kiwis have played a total of 13 international matches against Ireland and have won all 13, showing complete dominance.
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