Team India suffered a shocking 34-run defeat to Ireland in the first T20I, getting bowled out for 148 while chasing a target of 183. Despite a quickfire fifty from Abhishek Sharma, a dramatic batting collapse led to the loss, sparking widespread criticism from fans regarding team selection.

Team India suffered a shock 34-run defeat in the first T20I of the two-match series against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club Ground in Belfast on Friday, June 26.

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With a 183-run target, Team India failed to chase it down, as the visitors were bundled out for 148 in 18.5 overs. Despite Abhishek Sharma’s 19-ball fifty and Shivam Dube’s brief 25-run knock, the Men in Blue couldn’t go past the finishing line, as other batters failed to deliver when they were needed the most, resulting in a collapse in the batting line-up.

For Ireland, Matthew Hollard (3/28) and Matthew Humphreys (3/38) starred with the ball, while Jai Moondra (2/25), Liam McCarthy (1/29), and Gareth Delany (1/3) also chipped in with crucial wickets to dismantle the Indian innings and seal the win.

Also Read: Ireland stuns India by 34 runs; Lorcan Tucker calls win 'special'

India Succumb to Scoreboard Pressure

Team India entered the series opener against Ireland as the reigning T20 World Cup champions, but their performance didn’t live up to expectations, as the batting lineup crumbled under pressure and failed to keep up with the required run rate.

Chasing a 183-run target, the Men in Blue had a very shaky start to their innings, as the dismissals of opener Sanju Samson (5), Ishan Kishan (1), and newly appointed skipper Shreyas Iyer (3) reduced the visitors to 60/3 in 5.1 overs, Thereafter, Abhishek Sharma carried on India’s run chase and completed his fifty in 19 balls before he was dismissed at 80/4.

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After Abhishek’s dismissal, the visitors further collapsed to 100/6 with the wickets of Tilak Varma (19) and Washington Sundar (9), leaving them with a mountain to climb, as the required run rate was 10.37 runs per over, making the chase increasingly difficult. However, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel were holding on to the hope of chasing down the target.

Dube and Axar shared a brief 35-run stand for the seventh wicket before the former’s dismissal at 135/7. Thereafter, the failenders failed to get going, as India lost the remaining three wickets in Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh for just 13 runs, getting bowled out for 148 and handing Ireland a famous 34-run victory.

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From 68/3 in the powerplay to 148 all-out, Team India suffered a dramatic batting collapse that exposed deep vulnerabilities in their middle and lower order, which eventually led to a 34-run defeat and a disappointing start to the series in Belfast.

Fans Blame India’s Team Selection After Shocking Defeat to Ireland

Team India’s shocking defeat to Ireland, ending their seven-match winning streak against the Irish side in T20Is, has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning team selection and overall performance.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted strongly to India’s defeat, with many mocking the loss to a second-string Ireland side. Several questioned team selection and the decision to leave out Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling it a missed opportunity by the team management.

Others labelled the performance an embarrassment and blamed management. A few users also admitted Ireland was the better side on the day and praised their win.

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With the second and final T20I of the series taking place at the same venue, Team India will look to make a strong comeback from a shocking defeat against Ireland, before the Men in Blue head to England for the five-match T20I series, starting on July 1.

Also Read: 'Lost execution': Iyer on India's humiliating loss to Ireland in T20I