Despite high anticipation, 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was not included in India's playing XI for the first T20I against Ireland. Captain Shreyas Iyer cited the need to back the experienced opening pair, a decision that has sparked divided reactions among fans on social media.

The anticipation over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s international debut has to be put on hold for now, as he was not included in India’s playing XI for the first T20I of the two-match series against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Friday, June 26.

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The newly appointed India T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer, won the toss and decided to bowl first against the injury-hit Irish side. The first of the series against Ireland marks the beginning of the Men in Blue’s new era in the shortest format at the international level. As a part of the 2028 T20 World Cup and LA Olympics cycle, the selectors picked a relatively young squad for the UK tour.

The likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav were included in the squad to inject fresh talent into the lineup as part of the selection committee’s long-term plan in the build-up to the two important and prestigious multi-nation events.

Also Read: IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India opts to field; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waits

Why Vaibhav Isn’t Included in India’s Playing XI?

When Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was included in the India squad for the T20I series against Ireland, many were expected to make it to the playing XI, marking his international debut and making him the youngest player to don the Indian jersey in international cricket.

However, the 15-year-old batting sensation, who has already taken the cricket world by storm with his explosiveness and fearless strokeplay in IPL and domestic cricket, missed out on a spot. When asked about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s omission, Shreyas Iyer bluntly stated that he will get the opportunity when the time comes.

“Unfortunately, no. He's a gun player, but obviously, we’ve got tremendous experience in the squad who have done brilliantly in the past couple of series for India. So we are backing the majority of our cricketers who have been doing absolutely marvellous throughout the season,” Shreyas said at the toss.

“He'll get his opportunity when the time comes,” he added.

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On the eve of the first T20I, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak already hinted at a potential delay in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making his India debut, as it would be unfair to drop in-form players just to fast-track the teenager's debut.

The management apparently didn’t want to break the opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, who played a massive role in India's recent T20 World Cup triumph.

Should Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Have Played? Fans Split Online

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wait for India debut after being excluded from the playing XI in the first T20I against Ireland has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts were divided over the decision.

Taking to their X handles, some users felt the 15-year-old deserved an immediate opportunity based on his explosive form. Others supported the team management’s call to back the existing opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, arguing that balance and experience should not be disrupted for a debut.

Several fans also suggested that Sooryavanshi’s time will come soon, emphasising patience and long-term development, while others expressed disappointment at missing his much-anticipated debut.

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Apart from his inclusion in the India squad for the T20I series against Ireland, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will also travel to the UK for the T20I leg of the white-ball series against England, starting on July 1, as well as to Japan for the Asian Games 2026.

Since Sooryavanshi couldn’t get to debut in the series opener against Ireland, it remains to be seen whether he will get an opportunity to play in the second T20I in Belfast.

Also Read: IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: Who was the Last Teen Sensation to Make India Debut Before Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?