Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a new Rs 3.75 crore sports complex in Roorkee. He inspected the facility, interacted with athletes, and highlighted the government's commitment to promoting sports and providing modern infrastructure.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed state-of-the-art Sports Complex in Roorkee, developed by the Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority (HRDA) for Rs 3.75 crore. On the occasion, CM Dhami inspected the facility, reviewed the sports infrastructure and interacted with athletes as well as sports coaches, according to a press release by Uttarakhand CMO.

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CM Highlights Government's Vision for Sports

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working to promote sports and provide world-class facilities to athletes across Uttarakhand.

CM Dhami further emphasised that modern sports infrastructure plays a vital role in nurturing young talent. Sports facilities are being expanded in every district to ensure that talented athletes from both rural and urban areas have access to quality training and practice opportunities.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sports have gained a new identity and momentum across the country.

The Chief Minister added that the Uttarakhand government, through its sports policy, is committed to encouraging athletes, strengthening training facilities and extending every possible support to sportspersons who excel at the national and international levels.

New Complex to Boost Local Talent

The Chief Minister stated that the new Sports Complex will benefit athletes from Haridwar, Roorkee, and nearby areas by providing them with modern training facilities. He expressed confidence that the complex would encourage greater participation in sports among the youth and help them perform better in various competitions, bringing laurels to the state.

Modern Facilities and Infrastructure

The newly built Sports Complex has been equipped with modern indoor sports facilities, including a well-equipped gymnasium, badminton courts, and other essential sports infrastructure. The facility will serve as an important venue for regular practice sessions, professional training, and the organisation of various sporting events and competitions.

(ANI)