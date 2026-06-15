There's some big tension in the Spanish camp ahead of their FIFA World Cup opener. Their star player, Lamine Yamal, is injured, and coach Luis de la Fuente has pretty much confirmed he won't be risked for the match against Cape Verde.

Boston: Just before their first FIFA World Cup match against Cape Verde, the Spanish team is dealing with some worrying news. Their most important forward, the 18-year-old Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal, has picked up an injury, and this is a major headache for Spain.

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In fact, the Spanish coach, Luis de la Fuente, has already given a clear hint about whether the young star will start the match or sit on the bench.

Sources say that the team management is thinking about the long tournament ahead and isn't willing to take any chances with him. Yamal injured his leg during the last match and hasn't been part of the team's full training sessions since then.

At a press conference before the match, coach Luis de la Fuente said, "Everyone knows how important Lamine is to us. We are watching his injury very closely. Right now, there are no major problems, but I don't want to take a risk with our main player at the very start of a huge tournament like the World Cup."

Spain is a much stronger team than Cape Verde, both in rankings and on paper. So, it's very likely that they will start Yamal on the bench and bring him on as a substitute if needed. If Yamal gets a rest, either Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme or Ferran Torres might get a chance to start on the wing.

With tougher group stage matches and the knockout rounds coming up, the medical team is also focused on making sure Yamal's injury doesn't get any worse.

Lamine Yamal, who was a key player for Spain in the Euro Cup with his incredible speed and dribbling skills, will be a big miss in the starting eleven. However, the Spanish squad is still confident that they have enough firepower to beat Cape Verde comfortably.