Portugal and Liverpool star Diogo Jota tragically passed away in a car accident last year. Now, Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal team are planning a special tribute to remember their late teammate during their first FIFA World Cup 2026 match.

FIFA World Cup 2026 News: Cristiano Ronaldo and the entire Portugal team are set to honour their late teammate, Diogo Jota, at the ongoing FIFA World Cup. The team has planned a special gesture to pay their respects. Portugal is in Group K and will face DR Congo in their first match. For this game, the players will wear special wristbands.

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These wristbands were a gift from Portugal's Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro. They have the names of all the current squad members engraved on them, along with a tribute to Jota. This news was confirmed by Portugal's midfielder, Vitinha. He said all the players miss their late teammate and want to win this World Cup for him.

Jota's tragic death in a car accident

Jota died in a tragic car accident last July. The crash happened near the city of Zamora in north-west Spain. The star footballer and his brother, Andre, were in the car and both lost their lives after it caught fire. The tragedy struck just 10 days after Jota got married. He was a father to three children and often shared pictures with his family on social media. The footballer's death at the young age of 28 shocked football fans across the world. In his career, Jota played 49 matches for the Portugal national team and scored 14 goals. He was a much-loved figure in the squad, which is why his teammates are still remembering him a year after his death.

Jota in Portugal's World Cup squad!

The Portuguese football association had already paid tribute to Jota earlier. In a touching move, they had included the late star's name in the official World Cup squad list, even after his passing. Now, this special tribute in the team's first match is another way Portugal wants to keep the memory of their beloved player alive.