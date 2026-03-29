Rohit Sharma is set to return to competitive cricket for the Mumbai Indians against the Kolkata Knight Riders. While he boasts a dominant overall IPL record against KKR, his performance at the Wankhede Stadium has been surprisingly underwhelming. His form as an opener will be crucial for MI's success in the upcoming clash.

The former Mumbai Indians captain and star batter Rohit Sharma is all set to return to competitive cricket when the five-time IPL champions take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 29.

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Rohit’s last appearance in competitive cricket was in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January. The veteran Indian batter will make a comeback to T20 cricket after nearly a year, with his last appearance being in IPL 2025’s Qualifier 2 against the Punjab Kings, where the Mumbai Indians lost by five wickets and failed to qualify for the final.

Rohit Sharma retired from the T20Is and Tests and is focusing only on ODIs, intending to extend his illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup, while continuing to mentor the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, although he is no longer the captain of the side.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Ex-MI Skipper Rohit Sharma’s Rare Irritation Caught on Camera, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

Rohit’s Record against KKR

Rohit Sharma and the Kolkata Knight Riders have had a remarkable contest over the last 18 years. The veteran batter faced off against KKR when he was playing for Deccan Chargers and now continues to dominate them with the Mumbai Indians in his illustrious career in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In 35 IPL matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rohit has amassed 1083 runs, including a century and 6 fifties, at an average of 38.67 and a strike rate of 127.86. His record while playing for MI against KKR is far better, scoring 967 runs, including a century and 6 fifties, at an average of 40.29 and a strike rate of 127.74 in 29 matches.

Meaning, Rohit Sharma has scored around 89% of his total runs against KKR while representing the Mumbai Indians, underlining his dominance over the franchise throughout his IPL career.

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Though Rohit Sharma’s overall record against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL looks impressive, the veteran Indian batter’s tally of runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has been underwhelming. In 11 matches against KKR, the Mumbai batter has aggregated 238 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 26.44 and a strike rate of 120.81 at his home ground, where a stand has been named after him.

Rohit’s record against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai highlights his struggles at home, showing that despite his overall IPL dominance, he has often failed to convert starts into big scores in front of his home crowd.

Why Rohit Sharma’s Form is Crucial for MI against KKR?

Rohit Sharma’s overall IPL record against the Kolkata Knight Riders looks impressive, but his underwhelming returns at the Wankhede mean the Mumbai Indians will need him to fire at the top to give the team a strong start against the three-time IPL champions.

Being his home ground, the veteran batter will need to deliver, as MI relies on him despite past inconsistencies against KKR. In the past two IPL seasons, Rohit Sharma showed significant improvement in his performance in the powerplay, aggregating 516 runs at an average of 30.35 and a strike rate of 152.66 in 29 matches.

Since Rohit Sharma is an opener, his ability to provide a strong start in the powerplay will be crucial in setting the tone for MI’s innings against KKR. Additionally, the Indian batting stalwart is a one-format player at the T20 level now, and his form at the top will heavily influence the Mumbai Indians’ momentum and overall chances against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

As Rohit Sharma is set to take the field in his 15th IPL season with the Mumbai Indians, starting his journey way back in 2011, he will aim to prove that experience and skill can outweigh past inconsistencies and give MI the explosive start they need against KKR.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Breaks Into Dance, Plays with Sparkle Smoke Gun at MI Event, Videos Go Viral (WATCH)