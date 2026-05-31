Washington Sundar's reprieve in the IPL 2026 final triggered a major umpiring debate. The third umpire overturned an on-field 'out' decision after ruling that Jordan Cox had not completed a clean catch, with replays suggesting the ball touched the grass. The verdict frustrated RCB and sparked widespread discussion over officiating consistency.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Washington Sundar’s survival after a contentious "not out" decision during the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has sparked a fierce debate officiating consistency.

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After being put into bat first by RCB skipper Rajat Patidar at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the GT had a poor start to their innings as they lost key batters, including opener Sai Sudharsan (8), skipper Shubman Gill (10), Nishant Sindhu (20), and Jos Buttler (19) and they were reduced to 73/4 in 12.1 overs, putting them under pressure in the high-stakes final.

Thereafter, Washington Sundar and Arshad Khan (15) shared a brief 20-run partnership for the fifth wicket before the latter’s dismissal at 99/5, further stalling Gujarat's recovery and deepening the crisis for the Titans in the summit clash.

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Sundar’s Not Out Call Sparks Controversy

As the Gujarat Titans struggled to build momentum, a pivotal moment came occurred when a low catch of Washington Sundar by Jordon Cox became a centre of controversy amid the IPL 2026 final. The incident took place on the final of the 10 over when Sundar attempted a flick off Jocab Duffy’s delivery, with the ball travelling to fine leg, where Cox was stationed.

Jordan Cox dived forward to complete what initially appeared to be a clean catch of Sundar and the on-field umpire ruled it as out. Washington Sundar was walking back to the dugout when he was asked to wait for a third-umpire review. The slow-motion replay suggested that ball became lodged awkwardly between Cox's fingers and made contact with the grass before he could secure full control.

The third-umpire overturned the initial decision, leaving RCB skipper Rajat Patidar unhappy as he was seen arguing with the on-field umpire over the perceived inconsistency of the ruling.

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Washington Sundar was batting on 4 off 7 balls when the on-field umpire initially raised his finger to signal ‘out’ before the GT all-rounder was called back to the crease. The third umpire’s decision to reverse the original decision after Jordon Cox’s diving effort at deep fine leg was deemed inconclusive, with replays showing the ball making contact with the grass before the substitute fielder could secure full control

The RCB camp was not happy with the third umpire’s decision, prompting Rajat Patidar to engage in an animated and prolonged discussion with the on-field umpires, as he felt the catch by Cox was legitimate.

Officiating Consistency Under the Spotlight

The third umpire’s decision to overturn the "out" call and rule Washington Sundar "not out" ignited a fierce debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts pointing out the stark difference in how seemingly identical low-catch scenarios have been adjudicated throughout the tournament.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts questioned the consistency of umpiring decisions, with many drawing comparisons to a similar catch taken by Jason Holder earlier in the tournament that was ruled out.

While some felt Washington was fortunate to survive, others argued the replay showed the ball touching the ground, making the third umpire's 'not out' decision justified, highlighting the inherent difficulty of ruling on ‘soft signals’ and grass-level catches in such high-pressure matches.

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Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans posted a total of 155/8 in 20 overs and set a 156-run target for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to chase in the final. Washington Sundar’s unbeaten 50 off 37 balls eventually guided the GT to a respectable total after a poor start to their innings.

Rasikh Salam Dar led the RCB’s bowling attack with figures of 3/27 at an economy rate of 6.80 in his spell of four overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) also played crucial roles in restricting the Gujarat Titans.

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