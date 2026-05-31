Defending champions RCB restricted Gujarat Titans to 155/8 in the IPL 2026 final. Pace trio Rasikh Salam Dar (3/27), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) shone with the ball, setting a target of 156 for RCB to win.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) restricted Gujarat Titans (GT) to a modest total of 155/8 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, with the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar and Josh Hazlewood being the standout performers. A combination of clinical Powerplay bowling, sharp spin through the middle overs, and a top-order collapse left the Titans scrambling for momentum on the biggest night of the season.

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Titans' top-order collapses in Powerplay

After captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and put the opposition in to bat first, RCB's seamers immediately hit test-match lengths. Shubman Gill looked to counter-attack early but fell victim to Josh Hazlewood after scoring 10 runs in the third over. Sai Sudharsan (12) could not contribute much either as he quickly followed his captain to the dugout. Attempting to break the shackles against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sudharsan could only manage a thick top edge off a short ball, giving wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma an easy catch. By the end of the Powerplay, GT were reeling at 45 for 2 with Jos Buttler and Nishant Sindhu on the crease.

Spinners tighten the screws

The introduction of spin only compounded Gujarat's miseries. Krunal Pandya bowled a tight spell, giving just five runs in the seventh over. Resultantly, the pressure increased on GT batters and Nishant Sindhu fell trying to play a big shot as Rasikh Salam Dar took his first wicket of the day. Sindhu scored an 18-ball 20.

RCB bowlers continued to keep things tight with the bowling as GT could only reach 73/3 in 12 overs. Krunal Pandya got a wicket in the 13th over as he got rid of Jos Buttler (19 runs off 23 balls), leaving GT stuttering at 83 for 4 after 13 overs.

RCB maintains pressure in final overs

Arshad Khan and Washington Sundar tried to revive GT's innings as they got 16 runs off the 14th over but Hazlewood struck again in the very next over to send Arshad (15 runs off 6 balls) back in the dugout. At the conclusion of 15 overs, Gujarat Titans stood at 105/5, with Sundar joined by finisher Rahul Tewatia.

RCB did not give GT any room to breathe as Rasikh Salam Dar struck again to get rid of Tewatia (7 runs off 5 balls) in the 17th over. After 17 overs, GT were 121/6.

Sundar and new batter Jason Holder helped GT get 16 runs off the 18th over to take the team's score closer to the 150-run mark as they stood at 137/6 in 18 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also added a second wicket to his day's tally as he returned to dismiss Holder (7 runs off 5 balls) in the penultimate over. After 19 overs, GT stood at 145/7.

Rashid Khan came to the crease and made his intentions clear as he slammed Rasikh Salam Dar for a six off the first ball of the last over but the bowler took his revenge on the very next ball as he dismissed Rashid, reducing GT to 151/8 in 19.2 overs. While Sundar brought up a 37-ball fifty, GT could only add four more runs in the last over as they finished with 155/8 in 20 overs.

RCB need 156 runs to win to defend their IPL title. For defending champions, Rasikh Salam Dar (3/27 in 4 overs), Bhuvneshwar (2/29 in 4 overs), and Josh Hazlewood (2/37 in 4 overs) shone with the ball, while Krunal Pandya also claimed a wicket.