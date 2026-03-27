Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was seen in a rare angry mood upon arriving at the team hotel, with a viral video capturing his frustration with his car and fans. This incident occurs as Sharma returns for the crucial IPL 2026 season, which is vital for his form and future in India's ODI squad for the 2027 World Cup.

The former Mumbai Indians captain and star batter Rohit Sharma was visibly irritated and angry after arriving at his team hotel in Mumbai on Friday, March 27. Rohit already has the MI squad for the pre-IPL 2026 training session and participated in the intra-squad practice ahead of the five-time champions’ opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 29.

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The veteran Indian batter will return to competitive cricket after a two-month gap, having last played in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January. Rohit Sharma is also set to make his T20 comeback after nearly a year, with his last appearance in IPL 2025’s Qualifier 2 against the Punjab Kings.

As the 38-year-old retired from the T20Is and Tests, and is focusing only on ODIs, intending to extend his illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup, the IPL 2026 will serve as a crucial platform for the veteran to regain match rhythm to solidify his place in India’s long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the marquee event.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma's Pull Shot Leaves Naman Dir Impressed During MI's Intra-Squad Match (WATCH)

Rohit Sharma’s Angry Mood Goes Viral

As Rohit Sharma is set to make his return to competitive cricket, the veteran batter’s angry and unusual temper at the MI team hotel caught the attention of fans and media alike.

In a video that went viral on social media, the former Mumbai Indians captain can be seen standing beside his black Range Rover’s trunk, which didn’t open, to take out his bag, and banging it in frustration before instructing the driver to quickly open it.

“Aree Khula Nahi, Khol Yaar, Kya Kar Rahe Ho?” Rohit was heard saying out of frustration.

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Another video that went viral, the fans outside the Mumbai Indians’ hotel seemingly wanted an autograph and to take pictures with Rohit Sharma. However, who was already appearing to be angry and frustrated for an unknown reason, politely declined by saying that he would do it later and quickly made his way inside the hotel.

“Nantar, Nantar. Thamb Re Baba,” the veteran MI batter was heard saying.

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Rohit Sharma is often known for his jovial and cheerful demeanour with fans, frequently stopping to sign autographs, click pictures, or interact with them. However, on Friday, his unusual irritation stood out, showing even the calmest stars can have off moments away from the pitch.

What To Expect from Rohit Sharma in this IPL Season?

The veteran Indian batter is returning to competitive cricket after a short break following his duties as a brand ambassador of the T20 World Cup 2026 and a vacation with his family in the Maldives. In the last IPL season, Rohit Sharma’s on-field contributions were restricted as he only batted due to niggle.

Rohit was the second-highest run-getter for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025, amassing 418 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 29.85 and an economy rate of 149.28 in 15 matches. For the first time since 2016, Rohit Sharma scored four or more half-centuries in an IPL season.

However, the upcoming season is far more crucial for the former Mumbai Indians captain as the BCCI selectors are expected to keep a close watch on his performance, consistency, and form in order to determine his readiness for India’s ODI squad leading into the 2027 World Cup. Moreover, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed the veteran batter will have a bigger on-field role, moving away from being used mainly as an Impact Player like last season.

Rohit Sharma is expected to make a significant impact in the upcoming IPL season, not only to help the Mumbai Indians clinch their record-breaking IPL triumph, but also to showcase his form and consistency ahead of India’s 2027 World Cup campaign.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Breaks Into Dance, Plays with Sparkle Smoke Gun at MI Event, Videos Go Viral (WATCH)