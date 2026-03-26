Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma returns to competitive cricket for IPL 2026 after a two-month break. In a practice match, his trademark pull shot left teammate Naman Dir in awe, showcasing his sharp form. This season is key as Rohit aims to regain rhythm and cement his spot for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The former Mumbai Indians captain and veteran batter, Rohit Sharma, has geared up for his competitive cricket return in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will begin on March 28. Mumbai Indians will begin their quest for the sixth IPL triumph when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 29.

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Rohit Sharma will return to competitive cricket after a two-month gap, having last played in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January. The veteran batter is also set to make his T20 comeback after nearly a year, with his last appearance in IPL 2025’s Qualifier 2 against the Punjab Kings.

The former India captain retired from the T20Is and Tests and is focusing only on ODI cricket, intending to extend his illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup, while using the IPL 2026 as a platform to regain form and lead the Mumbai Indians with experience and composure.

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Rohit’s Pull Shot Leaves Naman Dir in Awe

The Mumbai Indians organized an intra-squad practice match as part of the team’s preparations ahead of their opening match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium. Like every other player, Rohit Sharma also took part in the practice match to fine-tune his technique ahead of his T20 comeback.

However, the veteran Indian batter pulled off his trademark pull shot that visibly left Naman Dir impressed. In a video posted by the Mumbai Indians on its Instagram handle, Rohit Sharma was seen timing a powerful pull shot off that raced to the boundary, underlining that his classic strokeplay remains sharp ahead of the 2026 season.

Naman Dir, who was positioned at the fourth slip, watched the ball race to the boundary with admiration, nodding at Rohit Sharma’s effortless execution of the pull shot.

Before joining the Mumbai Indians squad, Rohit Sharma was on a short break with his family in the Maldives after finishing his duties as the brand ambassador of the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, wherein Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, successfully defended the crown by defeating New Zealand in the final.

Rohit was the MI’s second-highest run-getter in the IPL 2025, amassing 418 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 29.85 and an economy rate of 149.28 in 15 matches.

Why IPL 2026 is Important for Rohit Sharma?

After two months, Rohit Sharma is all set to make his return to competitive cricket when the Mumbai Indians take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the upcoming IPL season is far more important for the veteran Indian batter as it offers him a platform to regain his rhythm and form, test his fitness, and set the tone for Team India’s preparation ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Rohit has already expressed his desire to be part of the marquee event, which will take place in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. The former India captain already featured in the three ODI series against South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand and aggregated 409 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 51.12 in nine matches.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed that Rohit Sharma, who appeared fit after weight loss, will have a bigger on-field role, moving away from being used mainly as an Impact Player like last season.

The BCCI selectors are expected to keep a close eye on Rohit Sharma’s form, fitness, consistency, and performance to determine his role in India’s ODI squad leading up to the 2027 World Cup. With the Mumbai Indians relying on both his experience and leadership, Rohit’s performance in IPL 2026 will be pivotal both for the team and his international ambitions.

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