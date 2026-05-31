Mogali Venkatram claimed gold in the Men's 800m at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships. Indian relay teams also shone, with the women's 4x400m winning gold, women's 4x100m taking silver, and the men's 4x400m securing bronze.

India's Mogali Venkatram claimed gold in the Men's 800m at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships, showcasing a brilliant performance that saw him finish first in a highly competitive field. Venkatram's victory underscores India's growing presence in middle-distance running at the junior level, as he surged ahead in the final stretch to secure the top podium position. His timing and stamina were key factors in his win, earning him the country's first gold in the event at this year's championships.

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The Asian U20 Athletics Championships have seen several record-breaking performances, and Venkatram's triumph adds to India's medal tally while highlighting the potential of young athletes preparing for senior international competitions.

Relay Teams Add to India's Medal Haul

Women's 4x100m Relay Team Secures Silver

Earlier, the women's 4x100 m relay team of Kajal, Bhavana, Aarti and Nipam secured the silver medal at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong on Sunday and also registered a new junior national record.

The women's relay team produced the junior national record with timings of 45.05 seconds.

Women's 4x400m Relay Team Wins Gold

The Indian 4x400 m relay team of Bhumika, Tahura, Sehnoor and Neeru also secured a gold with timings of 3:38.07 seconds. With this, they also established a new competition record.

Men's 4x400m Relay Team Claims Bronze

The men's relay team also made the nation proud in the 4x400 m relay as Piyush Raj, Sayed Sabeer, Ranjith Kumar S & Mohammed Ashfaq secured a bronze medal with timings of 3:05.54 seconds, producing a new junior national record in their category.

Qualifier for World U20 Championships

The 22nd edition of the event was also a qualification event for the World U20 Athletics Championships 2026, scheduled to be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA, from August 5 to 9.