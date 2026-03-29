Former India opener Virender Sehwag is facing heavy criticism for his on-air comments about Ravichandran Ashwin during the IPL 2026 opener. Sehwag made several playful but pointed jabs at Ashwin, who was making his commentary debut, leading to significant backlash from fans on social media who found his remarks disrespectful.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has come under heavy criticism for roasting and taking at his former national teammate Ravichandran Ashwin during the commentary during the IPL 2026 opener between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 29.

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Virender Sehwag was part of the Hindi commentary panel for the official broadcaster of the IPL 2026. Former India cricketers Aakash Chopra and Ravichandran Ashwin also joined Sehwag for the commentary. Ashwin, who retired from his international career in December 2024, made his commentary debut for the opening match of the IPL 2026.

Virender Sehwag, Aakash Chopra, and Ravichandran Ashwin, alongside Suresh Raina and Navjot Singh Sidhu, are part of the Hindi commentary panel for the ongoing IPL season, bringing a mix of expert analysis and entertaining banter to viewers.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Choose One as Dad’ Reply to X User’s ‘3 Clowns’ Remark Sparks Outrage

Sehwag’s Playful Jab at Ashwin

Virender Sehwag and Ravichandran Ashwin, the two Indian teammates, shared a light‑hearted yet pointed exchange during the commentary. However, what caught the attention of the fans and cricket enthusiasts was Sehwag’s cheeky dig at Ashwin, who made his commentary debut after his international retirement.

In a video posted by Star Sports on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Sehwag was taking a playful jibe at his former Indian teammate, calling him ‘yeh nayi murgi hai’, which literally means ‘this is the new chick, suggesting Ashwin was the newcomer under pressure in the commentary box.

Then, the former Indian opener went on to share an old dressing‑room story about Ashwin getting out trying to attack a spinner after chatting for several overs without a wicket.

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Another segment of the exchange saw Sehwag repeatedly interrupting Ashwin while the latter was trying to make a point regarding the match between RCB and SRH. When former India opener hilariously urged R Ashwin to ‘speak straight from the heart here, not think too much before saying things’, suggesting that the veteran Indian spinner should be spontaneous in his commentary rather than over‑analysing every point.

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Virender Sehwag’s playful jab at his former Indian teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, with whom he shared the dressing room for seven years from 2010 to 2017, reflected their long-standing camaraderie, blending nostalgia and humour during the commentary.

Sehwag Faces Backlash over Roast of Ashwin

Though Virender Sehwag’s jab at Ravichandran Ashwin was just cheeky and playful, given that two teammates shared years of on-field experience together, the former India opener has received backlash and criticism from the fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts heavily criticised Sehwag fr dominating the commentary, repeatedly interrupting Ashwin, and making jokes that many felt were disrespectful during the veteran spinner’s debut as a commentator.

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Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru kick-started the IPL title defence with a six-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru. With a 202-run target. RCB chased it down with 26 balls to spare or in 15.4 overs, making the fastest 200+ run chase in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli led the batting with an unbeaten 69-run knock, including 5 fours and as many sixes, at a strike rate of 181.58 to help the RCB chase down the target. His 101-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal (61 off 26 balls) for the second wicket and then a 53-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Rajat Patidar (31 off 12 balls) laid the foundation for an easy run chase.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Kohli's slow start vs SRH was intentional, says Sanjay Bangar