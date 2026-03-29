Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh responded hilariously to an X user who called him, Virender Sehwag, and Aakash Chopra 'clowns' during their IPL 2026 commentary. While his witty comeback went viral, it also sparked significant backlash from fans who deemed it unprofessional and called for improvements in Hindi commentary.

Former Indian spinner turned commentator Harbhajan Singh hilariously responded to the X user who mocked him, Virender Sehwag, and Aakash Chopra during the IPL 2026 opener between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 29.

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Harbhajan was part of the Hindi commentary panel of the IPL 2026 official broadcaster, alongside fellow former Indian cricketers Sehwag and Chopra, for the opening match between the RCB and SRH, instantly making the exchange go viral.

The former Indian spinner is part of the Hindi commentary panel, which features Ravichandran Ashwin, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Suresh Raina, Virendra Sehwag, and Aakash Chopra for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) Season, bringing a mix of expert analysis and entertaining banter to viewers.

Also Read: RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli's 69-Run Knock Reinforces His White-Ball Dominance

Harbhajan’s Response X User’s Troll

Amid the IPL 2026 opener between the RCB and SRH, an X user, by the name of ‘Vivek’ (@Dhoniifan7), took a dig at Harbhajan Singh, Akash Chopra, and Virender Sehwag, who were commentating live together as part of their Hindi commentary duties.

Taking to his X handle, Vivek shared the screenshot of the trio sitting on the couch during the commentary and wrote, ‘These three clowns, poking fun at the former Indian cricketers during the IPL 2026 opening match commentary.

However, Harbhajan, who is known for his quick wit on and off the field, fired back at the troll on X, humorously saying to choose one of them as “dad,” in a playful retort to the comment.

“Inme se ek ko papa chun le,” the former Indian spinner wrote. (Choose one of them as ‘dad’.)

Harbhajan Singh’s witty comeback to the troll instantly went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans sharing and reacting to his humorous retort. The former Indian spinner has been a part of IPL commentary since 2022, known for his quick wit, engaging insights, and entertaining interactions both on and off the field.

Harbhajan Singh’s Response Receives Backlash

Though Harbhajan Singh gave a witty response to the X user who trolled him, Virender Sehwag, and Aakash Chopra, the comment sparked reactions on social media, with fans sharing and discussing the humorous exchange.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts slammed Harbhajan for humorously responding to the troll rather than addressing genuine criticism about the quality of Hindi commentary, calling his comeback unprofessional, below the belt, and urging him and the panel to focus on improving their commentary skills.

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Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru kick-started the IPL title defence with a six-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru. With a 202-run target. RCB chased it down with 26 balls to spare or in 15.4 overs, making the fastest 200+ run chase in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli led the batting with an unbeaten 69-run knock, including 5 fours and as many sixes, at a strike rate of 181.58 to help the RCB chase down the target. His 101-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal (61 off 26 balls) for the second wicket and then a 53-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Rajat Patidar (31 off 12 balls) laid the foundation for an easy run chase.

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