Virat Kohli made a spectacular return to T20 cricket, scoring a match-winning, unbeaten 69 for RCB against SRH in the IPL 2026 opener. During his knock, he shattered multiple records, including becoming the first batter to score 4000 runs in IPL run chases and notching the most fifties in successful chases.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli made a brilliant return to competitive cricket with a match-winning knock in the IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 28.

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Kohli played a scintillating unbeaten knock of 69 off 38 balls, including 5 fours and as many sixes, at a strike rate of 181.58 to help the RCB chase down a 202-run target with 26 balls to spare or in 15.4 overs. His 101-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal (61 off 26 balls) for the second wicket and then a 53-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Rajat Patidar (31 off 12 balls) laid the foundation for an easy run chase.

Virat Kohli returned to T20 cricket after nearly a year, with his last appearance being in the IPL 2025 final between RCB and Punjab Kings, which the latter successfully clinched their maiden triumph of the tournament.

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Virat Kohli’s White-Ball Dominance Continues

Virat Kohli’s 69–run knock in the RCB’s IPL 2026 opener against the SRH was not just a match-winning innings, but his continued dominance in white-ball cricket. Though the 37-year-old returned to T20 cricket after nearly a year, he played three ODI series and two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before the ongoing season of the IPL.

Across three ODI series against Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, Kohli amassed 616 runs, including 3 centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 88 in 9 matches. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, representing Delhi, he scored 131 and 77 against Andhra and Gujarat, respectively, underlining his rich vein of form heading into the IPL.

After consecutive ducks in the first two ODIs of the three-match series against Australia in Australia, Virat Kohli roared back to form in the final game. He carried that momentum forward, turning a brief slump into yet another example of his remarkable consistency.

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Virat Kohli’s seamless return to T20 cricket, backed by his dominant run in ODIs, highlights not just his consistency but his enduring hunger to perform at the highest level. The veteran Indian batter retired from the T20Is after Team India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, choosing to bow out on high. Still, his performance in the IPL, emerging as the RCB’s highest run-getter in the last season, continues to underline that his T20 prowess remains as sharp and impactful as ever.

Kohli has shifted his focus towards ODI cricket, intending to extend his illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup, following his retirement from the T20Is and Tests, with a clear aim of peaking on the global stage once again and adding another major ICC title to his already glittering legacy.

A Record-Breaking Outing for Virat Kohli

During his 69-run match-winning knock in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Virat Kohli shattered several records, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest batters in the history of the IPL.

Kohli recorded his 21st IPL fifty in a successful run chase, the most by any batter in the tournament’s history, further highlighting his unparalleled consistency and reliability as a chase master in the IPL. The veteran Indian batter has become the first batter to complete 4000 runs in IPL run chases. Virat Kohli has amassed 4027 runs out of 8730 runs in run chases, meaning nearly half of his IPL runs have come while chasing.

Additionally, Virat Kohli has registered his 28th T20 half-century at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the most by any batter at a single venue in the history of the format across all levels, further cementing his status as the most dominant batter at a single venue in T20 history.

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Virat Kohli’s record-breaking outing, alongside the RCB’s dominant start to the IPL title defence, sets the tone for what could be another stellar season for both the talismanic batter and the franchise.

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‘I’m Not Coming Back Underprepared’

Ahead of Virat Kohli’s return to competitive cricket, there were concerns about whether the veteran Indian batter would need time to regain his rhythm after a long T20 break, but he put those doubts emphatically to rest with a commanding, match-winning performance in the opener.

Speaking at the post-match interview, Kohli emphasized that he never returns underprepared, highlighting how breaks help him stay mentally and physically ready, allowing him to perform at full intensity whenever he steps back onto the field.

“I knew as long as I have the rhythm, and I’ve put enough work physically behind the scenes with my fitness, things should come together nicely. And yeah, tonight was another chance to start strong and build on this,” the 37-year-old said.

“The kind of scheduling that we’ve had over the last 15 years and the amount of cricket I’ve played, for me, there was always a risk of getting burnt out rather than being undercooked. So these breaks help me mentally. I stay fresh, I stay excited.

“Whenever I come back to play, it’s 120%. I’m not coming back underprepared. In fact, the extra rest helps me mentally freshen up. And as long as you’re physically fit and mentally excited, both those things come together nicely,” he added.

The IPL 2026 serves as a crucial platform for Virat Kohli as the BCCI selectors are expected to keep a close eye on the veteran batter in order to determine his role and form ahead of the upcoming international assignments, particularly with the 2027 ODI World Cup in focus.