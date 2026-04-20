Rajasthan Royals' young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was left heartbroken after the team's narrow defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026. A video of the emotional cricketer went viral, showing him being consoled, which led to an outpouring of support from fans who praised his passion for the game.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was crestfallen after the team’s defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 clash at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, April 19.

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Rajasthan Royals registered their second successive defeat of the season after a four-match winning streak with a four-wicket loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders. After posting a respectable total of 155/9 in 20 overs, RR failed to defend it as the KKR chased down the 156-run target with two balls to spare in the final over.

Rinku Singh’s knock of 53 off 34 balls and an unbeaten 76-run stand for the seventh wicket with Ankul Roy (29 off 16 balls) turned the game on its head, rescuing Kolkata Knight Riders from a precarious situation and sealing a thrilling last-over victory against Rajasthan Royals.

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Sooryavanshi Cries after RR’s Defeat

As the Rajasthan Royals lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, the young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was seen visibly emotional, reflecting the heartbreak of a narrow defeat after coming so close to defending the total.

In a video that went viral on social media, Sooryavanshi was seen sitting on the steps to the dressing room, visibly emotional and dejected, with KKR support staff hugging and consoling the young Bihar cricketer, as he tried to come to terms with the heartbreaking loss, reflecting his deep disappointment and the emotional toll of the narrow defeat.

Sooryavanshi is someone who wears his heart on his sleeve, and the moment highlighted his passion for the game and commitment to the Rajasthan Royals.

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Earlier, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was visibly disappointed to have missed out on the half-century by just 4 runs, as he was dismissed for 46 off 28 balls, including 6 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 164.29.

Though the young batter performed impressively under pressure and provided crucial momentum at the top, his efforts ultimately went in vain as the Rajasthan Royals failed to defend the total against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

‘He Gives Everytime for the Team’

The viral video of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi being emotional after the RR’s defeat to KKR sparks massive reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts expressing sympathy for the youngster after the heartbreaking defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts praised Sooryavanshi’s passion and commitment to the Royals, many calling him a future star while highlighting how his raw emotions reflect his dedication to the game, as others backed him to grow stronger with experience despite the team’s defeat to the KKR.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently the leading run-getter for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026, amassing 246 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 41.00 and a strike rate of 236.53 in six matches. The young batter has faced just 104 balls so far, highlighting his explosive strike rate and impact for the RR this season despite the loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will look to make a strong comeback when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, April 22.

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