Former cricketer Irfan Pathan praised Rajasthan Royals' young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling him a 'special player' who thrives against big-name bowlers after his impressive 46-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026.

As Rajasthan Royals (RR) sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to stun world-class bowlers with his audacious strokeplay, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan praised young Sooryavanshi after another impressive outing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), saying the emerging batter continues to prove a growing theory that he tends to rise especially when facing big-name bowlers.

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Pathan noted that Sooryavanshi once again showed his talent against quality opposition, reinforcing the belief that he is a "special player" with a bright future ahead. He added that the youngster has the potential to stay at the top level for many years if he continues developing at this pace and temperament.

Pathan's Praise on Social Media

"The theory of Vaibhav Suryavanshi needing big-name bowlers in the opposition is proving true again ;) This kid is a special player with many years at the top level ahead of him," Pathan wrote in an X post.

The theory of Vaibhav Suryavanshi needing big-name bowlers in the opposition is proving true again ;) This kid is a special player with many years at the top level ahead of him. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 19, 2026 https://x.com/IrfanPathan/status/2045815661239087580?s=20

Fearless Knock Against KKR

Sooryavanshi continued to stun world-class bowlers with his fearless strokeplay and intent in IPL 2026, smashing legendary spinner Sunil Narine for a six off just the second ball he faced from him during the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The prodigious batter continues to make a mockery out of bowling attacks irrespective of the team, taking out likes of Vaibhav Arora, Cameron Green, Kartik Tyagi and Narine during his knock of 28-ball 46, with six fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 164.29.

A History of First-Ball Dominance

Starting his IPL career with a six against Shardul Thakur on his very first IPL ball, Sooryavanshi has asserted his authority and showcased the exuberance of youth against some of the world's best.

The most cherished first ball hit he has is against Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, smashing him for a six on the very first time he faced him against the Mumbai Indians (MI) during a rain-truncated 11-over clash this season. Against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this year, he smacked veterans Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood on the first ball against them.

Stellar IPL Statistics

Sooryavanshi is the fourth-highest run-getter this season, scoring 246 runs in six matches at an average of 41.00 and a strike rate of 236.53, including two fifties and a best score of 78.

In his 13 IPL matches, he has made 498 runs at an average of 38.30, with a strike rate of 220.35, including a century and three fifties, with 42 fours and 44 sixes in 226 balls. (ANI)